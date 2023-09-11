Week Two College Football Draft Prospects

I am going to talk a little bit about draft eligible guys in the games I watched this weekend.



I was impressed with JJ McCarthy on Sat. His overall QB play is improving and he is a very dangerous runner.



Shadeur Sanders is really growing on me, he made some legit NFL throws and is very cool in the pocket. He may be QB 3 by spring time.



Quinn Ewers has his warts but he is a competitor. Don't care for the funky delivery but he has gotten himself in better shape and is moving well.



I like Texas Te Ja'Tavion Sanders quite a bit. UT has a bevy(or a bevo)of WR talent but none of them had huge games against Bama.



Iowa TE Luke Lachey only had 3 catches but i really like him as a riser for this draft class.Big, strong kid in the long line of Hawkeye TE's.