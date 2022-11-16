Weekly PFF report

Ratings to date, post Browns game:



Tagovailoa, QB: 91.3 (1st of 39)



Hill, WR: 92.0 (1st of 117)

Waddle, WR: 84.5 (7th of 117)

Sherfield, WR: 65.6 (58th of 117)

Wilson, WR: 61.3



Wilson, HB: 71.6 (24th of 63)

Mostert, HB: 68.8 (38th of 63)

Ahmed, HB: 67.3



Ingold, FB: 65.6 (2nd of 9)



Gesicki, TE: 63.9 (24th of 73)

Long, TE: 60.7

Smythe, TE: 53.3 (62nd of 73)



Williams, C: 75.8 (5th of 37)



Hunt, G: 78.8 (6th of 82)

Jones, G: 66.0

Eichenberg, G: 44.9 (76th of 82)



Armstead, T: 76.0 (14th of 80)

Shell, T: 62.8 (53rd of 80)

Jackson, T: 56.8

Little, T: 29.0 (80th of 80)



Kohou, CB: 76.5 (14th of 115)

Needham, CB: 63.7 (53rd of 115)

Bethel, CB: 56.8

Howard, CB: 52.7 (90th of 115)

Iggy, CB: 48.2 (100th of 115)

Crossen, CB: 39.5



Holland, S: 70.1 (30th of 85)

McKinley, S: 65.5

Fejedelem, S: 64.9

Jones, S: 61.1 (56th of 85)

Rowe, S: 49.8 (75th of 85)



Riley, LB: 73.9 (14th of 82)

Baker, LB: 67.5 (30th of 82)

Roberts, LB: 54.6 (62nd of 82)

Tindall, LB: 43.0

Equavoen, LB: 34.2



Wilkins, DI: 74.0 (21st of 122)

Sieler, DI: 73.7 (22nd of 122)

Jenkins, DI: 50.9

Davis, DI: 39.4 (111th of 122)



Phillips, Edge: 82.4 (16th of 119)

Chubb, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)

Van Ginkel, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)

Ingram, Edge: 75.0 (33rd of 119)

Ogbah, Edge: 52.1 (104th of 119)



Sanders, K 48.9 (not finding any kicker ranks)



Morstead, P 72.8 (11th of 32)