Weekly PFF report

Ratings to date, post Browns game:

Tagovailoa, QB: 91.3 (1st of 39)

Hill, WR: 92.0 (1st of 117)
Waddle, WR: 84.5 (7th of 117)
Sherfield, WR: 65.6 (58th of 117)
Wilson, WR: 61.3

Wilson, HB: 71.6 (24th of 63)
Mostert, HB: 68.8 (38th of 63)
Ahmed, HB: 67.3

Ingold, FB: 65.6 (2nd of 9)

Gesicki, TE: 63.9 (24th of 73)
Long, TE: 60.7
Smythe, TE: 53.3 (62nd of 73)

Williams, C: 75.8 (5th of 37)

Hunt, G: 78.8 (6th of 82)
Jones, G: 66.0
Eichenberg, G: 44.9 (76th of 82)

Armstead, T: 76.0 (14th of 80)
Shell, T: 62.8 (53rd of 80)
Jackson, T: 56.8
Little, T: 29.0 (80th of 80)

Kohou, CB: 76.5 (14th of 115)
Needham, CB: 63.7 (53rd of 115)
Bethel, CB: 56.8
Howard, CB: 52.7 (90th of 115)
Iggy, CB: 48.2 (100th of 115)
Crossen, CB: 39.5

Holland, S: 70.1 (30th of 85)
McKinley, S: 65.5
Fejedelem, S: 64.9
Jones, S: 61.1 (56th of 85)
Rowe, S: 49.8 (75th of 85)

Riley, LB: 73.9 (14th of 82)
Baker, LB: 67.5 (30th of 82)
Roberts, LB: 54.6 (62nd of 82)
Tindall, LB: 43.0
Equavoen, LB: 34.2

Wilkins, DI: 74.0 (21st of 122)
Sieler, DI: 73.7 (22nd of 122)
Jenkins, DI: 50.9
Davis, DI: 39.4 (111th of 122)

Phillips, Edge: 82.4 (16th of 119)
Chubb, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)
Van Ginkel, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)
Ingram, Edge: 75.0 (33rd of 119)
Ogbah, Edge: 52.1 (104th of 119)

Sanders, K 48.9 (not finding any kicker ranks)

Morstead, P 72.8 (11th of 32)
 
Yeah same here re Jones. He’s apparently playing much better than Eichenberg.

What doesn’t show is while our DBs all have pretty poor scores (or we have no high grades), we are only giving up 239 YPG and 6.8 YPA. They are doing something right. I just can’t put my finger on what that is.
 
Yeah same here re Jones. He’s apparently playing much better than Eichenberg.

What doesn’t show is while our DBs all have pretty poor scores (or we have no high grades), we are only giving up 239 YPG and 6.8 YPA. They are doing something right. I just can’t put my finger on what that is.
Yeah but 239 YPG is 22nd worst not sure where you are getting 6.8 pro football reference says 7.3 which is 21st. Giving up 67.9% completion which is 29th, bottom 5 in QB rating against, and bottom 10 in TD%. The poor scores check out given the bad stats.
 
