Weekly PFF report

Ratings to date, post Browns game:
Tagovailoa, QB: 91.3 (1st of 39)
Hill, WR: 92.0 (1st of 117)
Waddle, WR: 84.5 (7th of 117)
Sherfield, WR: 65.6 (58th of 117)
Wilson, WR: 61.3
Wilson, HB: 71.6 (24th of 63)
Mostert, HB: 68.8 (38th of 63)
Ahmed, HB: 67.3
Ingold, FB: 65.6 (2nd of 9)
Gesicki, TE: 63.9 (24th of 73)
Long, TE: 60.7
Smythe, TE: 53.3 (62nd of 73)
Williams, C: 75.8 (5th of 37)
Hunt, G: 78.8 (6th of 82)
Jones, G: 66.0
Eichenberg, G: 44.9 (76th of 82)
Armstead, T: 76.0 (14th of 80)
Shell, T: 62.8 (53rd of 80)
Jackson, T: 56.8
Little, T: 29.0 (80th of 80)
Kohou, CB: 76.5 (14th of 115)
Needham, CB: 63.7 (53rd of 115)
Bethel, CB: 56.8
Howard, CB: 52.7 (90th of 115)
Iggy, CB: 48.2 (100th of 115)
Crossen, CB: 39.5
Holland, S: 70.1 (30th of 85)
McKinley, S: 65.5
Fejedelem, S: 64.9
Jones, S: 61.1 (56th of 85)
Rowe, S: 49.8 (75th of 85)
Riley, LB: 73.9 (14th of 82)
Baker, LB: 67.5 (30th of 82)
Roberts, LB: 54.6 (62nd of 82)
Tindall, LB: 43.0
Equavoen, LB: 34.2
Wilkins, DI: 74.0 (21st of 122)
Sieler, DI: 73.7 (22nd of 122)
Jenkins, DI: 50.9
Davis, DI: 39.4 (111th of 122)
Phillips, Edge: 82.4 (16th of 119)
Chubb, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)
Van Ginkel, Edge: 75.2 (30th of 119)
Ingram, Edge: 75.0 (33rd of 119)
Ogbah, Edge: 52.1 (104th of 119)
Sanders, K 48.9 (not finding any kicker ranks)
Morstead, P 72.8 (11th of 32)
