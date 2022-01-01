 Weekly Prediction: Dolphins at Titans with stats (Let's Make It 8 In A Row)!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Weekly Prediction: Dolphins at Titans with stats (Let's Make It 8 In A Row)!!!!

Dolphins 27
Titans 17

PASSING
Tua Tagovailoa 30 of 36 341 yards 2 TD's 0 Ints (Tua goes over 300+) 83.3% completion rate and another 100+ QB Passer Rating.

RUSHING (combined 26 carries 129 yards)
Duke Johnson 10 carries 47 yards
Phillip Lindsay 10 carries 43 yards
Myles Gaskin 6 carries 39 yards

RECEIVING
Jaylen Waddle 10 receptions 106 yards 2 TD's
DeVante Parker 6 receptions 67 yards
Mike Gesicki 6 receptions 62 yards
Durham Smythe 3 receptions 28 yards
Mack Hollins 3 receptions 55 yards
Isiah Ford 1 reception 23 yards
Myles Gaskin 1 reception 16 yards

DEFENSE (4 Sacks and 3 Interceptions)
Emmanuel Ogbah 2 Sacks 1 FF
Christian Wilkins 1 Sack
Jaelan Phillips 1 Sack
Jevon Holland INT
Xavien Howard INT
Nik Needham INT
 
Good Guys 34
Bad Guys 20

Tua has his best day this sunday, we also have a long pass for a TD
Lindsey gets the most yards of our RBs and scores a TD
Parker, Waddle, and Gesicki share the wealth
 
Tennessee 20
Miami 16

The Titans are home, have four extra days to prepare, and pull out a close win.
 
