Weekly Prediction: Dolphins at Titans with stats (Let's Make It 8 In A Row)!!!!

Dolphins 27
Titans 17
PASSING
Tua Tagovailoa 30 of 36 341 yards 2 TD's 0 Ints (Tua goes over 300+) 83.3% completion rate and another 100+ QB Passer Rating.
RUSHING (combined 26 carries 129 yards)
Duke Johnson 10 carries 47 yards
Phillip Lindsay 10 carries 43 yards
Myles Gaskin 6 carries 39 yards
RECEIVING
Jaylen Waddle 10 receptions 106 yards 2 TD's
DeVante Parker 6 receptions 67 yards
Mike Gesicki 6 receptions 62 yards
Durham Smythe 3 receptions 28 yards
Mack Hollins 3 receptions 55 yards
Isiah Ford 1 reception 23 yards
Myles Gaskin 1 reception 16 yards
DEFENSE (4 Sacks and 3 Interceptions)
Emmanuel Ogbah 2 Sacks 1 FF
Christian Wilkins 1 Sack
Jaelan Phillips 1 Sack
Jevon Holland INT
Xavien Howard INT
Nik Needham INT
