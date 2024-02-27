Welcome all to FHMM 2024

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 66,641
- Reaction score
- 162,311
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Each battle will go for 2 days with the winner advancing to the next round. We will have some break days in-between
The final 4 will battle for 3 days and so will the final two.
In case of a tie we will have an OT battle
Everyone is encouraged to post in the other threads as well as their own. Also a good way to pick up votes.
Good luck to all and have fun!!
It all starts on March 11 at noon EST
