 Welcome all to FHMM 2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Welcome all to FHMM 2024

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
66,641
Reaction score
162,311
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Each battle will go for 2 days with the winner advancing to the next round. We will have some break days in-between
The final 4 will battle for 3 days and so will the final two.

In case of a tie we will have an OT battle

Everyone is encouraged to post in the other threads as well as their own. Also a good way to pick up votes.

Good luck to all :cheers: and have fun!!

It all starts on March 11 at noon EST
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom