Welcome Back Ben Stille

Travis34 said:
I think he played okay in the pre season for us a few years back
Yup. He seemed destined for at least the practice squad. Had a lot of good camp and pre-season moments. Not sure how he fits in, other than a rotational guy, if he makes the team.
 
Well with Seiler holding out for more money and on the trade block, guess we need replacements.

Yes I am kidding....😬
 
I was bummed when they lost him but he has not amounted to much since he left.

Maybe a back of the roster depth DL?
 
Okay who did we cut? Or trade?
 
