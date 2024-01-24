Welcome To Dolphins Rock.

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Welcome all to Dolphins Rock. The forum that embraces glass half full views of the Miami Dolphins. We're not about unabashed optimism but this is the area of the site where you can find shelter from the unabashed negative nancys and permawhiners you'll find in other areas.
I'm your forum guide, Loco. You might know me or maybe not. In this forum, we're anti-whining and negativity. Yes, we understand that no team is perfect. We'll speak to areas of needed improvement while still keeping in mind the fact that our HC has gotten us to the playoffs 100% of the time. Tua led the league in passing. Cheetah led the league in yards, etc.
Welcome to solace.
Phins up!