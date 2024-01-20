Welcome to the members coming here from other sites

Finheaven Lounge Talk about anything in this board. Sit back, relax, and have fun! Just remember, TOS applies!

Pretty simple how we do things here nowDebate any position and back up your opinion with stats, video, etc to make your pointMembers are going to disagree and that is fine just do not make it personal which is against the rulesAttack the post but never the posterTo keep the peace we do not allow any politics or racial commentsOur main football forum is for Dolphin news only. Anything else will be moved to the proper forum ( General NFL , Lounge , Draft , Etc )If you have a problem or think someone is breaking the rules just report it and a Moderator will assist youHave fun and don't take things too seriously. After all we are all Dolphin supportersI will be in the Lounge which is always a fun place and you are all invited to visitNo football talk there just fun and games to get you through the long off season