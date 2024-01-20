 Welcome to the members coming here from other sites | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Welcome to the members coming here from other sites

Pretty simple how we do things here now

Debate any position and back up your opinion with stats, video, etc to make your point

Members are going to disagree and that is fine just do not make it personal which is against the rules

Attack the post but never the poster

To keep the peace we do not allow any politics or racial comments

Our main football forum is for Dolphin news only. Anything else will be moved to the proper forum ( General NFL , Lounge , Draft , Etc )

If you have a problem or think someone is breaking the rules just report it and a Moderator will assist you

Have fun and don't take things too seriously. After all we are all Dolphin supporters

I will be in the Lounge which is always a fun place and you are all invited to visit

Finheaven Lounge

Talk about anything in this board. Sit back, relax, and have fun! Just remember, TOS applies!
finheaven.com finheaven.com

No football talk there just fun and games to get you through the long off season

