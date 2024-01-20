Welcome to the members migrating from other sites

fishfanmiami
These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Pretty simple how we do things here now
Debate any position and back up your opinion with stats, video, etc to make your point
Members are going to disagree and that is fine just do not make it personal which is against the rules
Attack the post but never the poster
To keep the peace we do not allow any political or racial comments
Our main football forum is for Dolphin news only. Anything else will be moved to the proper forum
(General NFL, Lounge, Draft, etc.)
If you have a problem or think someone is breaking the rules report it and a Moderator will assist you
Have fun and don't take things too seriously. After all, we are all Dolphin supporters
I will be in the Lounge which is always a fun place and you are all invited to visit
No football talk there just fun and games to get you through the long off-season
Debate any position and back up your opinion with stats, video, etc to make your point
Members are going to disagree and that is fine just do not make it personal which is against the rules
Attack the post but never the poster
To keep the peace we do not allow any political or racial comments
Our main football forum is for Dolphin news only. Anything else will be moved to the proper forum
(General NFL, Lounge, Draft, etc.)
If you have a problem or think someone is breaking the rules report it and a Moderator will assist you
Have fun and don't take things too seriously. After all, we are all Dolphin supporters
I will be in the Lounge which is always a fun place and you are all invited to visit
Finheaven Lounge
Talk about anything in this board. Sit back, relax, and have fun! Just remember, TOS applies!
finheaven.com
No football talk there just fun and games to get you through the long off-season