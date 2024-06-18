Kadiddlehopper
Wes Welker, the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, received an honor from Texas Tech University on Monday afternoon that mean enough that it just about brought him to tears.
Welker Left Speechless by Honor
www.si.com