Welker our new WR's coach

Dolphins hired 49ers WRs coach Wes Welker to be their WRs coach.​

Welker has two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Texans as well as three as 49ers WR coach. He'll reconvene with Mike McDaniel in Miami, where he started off his playing career. We'll see if he gets traded for a second-round pick this time around.
 
btw, that report I posted is from rotoworld.com

as far as SF letting him go....maybe he'll have a bigger role here than just WR's coach. just speculating here on my part.
Some teams won't stand in the way of a person's career.
 
