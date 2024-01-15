Well dammit.

To me I am very frustrated about how the season ended and a first round exit. I too am not not engaging or entertaining all the "Fire McDaniel" or "Cut Tua" talk, it is pretty ridiculous at this point. Granted, I don't like the narrative and perception that Tua and McDaniel can only beat bad teams, and the team did nothing this year to kick that (outside of beating the Cowboys). Which is weird because in 2022 that could beat winning teams (see Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Buffalo).



It is also frustrating that Tua can lead the league in passing, looks elite in most games but then have duds. But overall I still believe in him and think he is indeed a top 10 qb in this league. Despite what some in the media and fans might say, a lot of teams would love to have a QB like Tua.



I am very disappointed with how this season ended, I had really high expectations. So no division title and a first round exit is not how I envisioned things going. I think McDaniel and Tua have things to improve on but I still have the confidence they will. I guess a positive for us as fans is that we are frustrated with 9-11 win seasons and playoff loses instead of the 7-8 wins before the "tank". But still.



I believe we are going to be back in the playoffs next year, but my absolute biggest concern going into next season is actually the health of Phillips and Chubb since they will probably miss games.