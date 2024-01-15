 Well dammit. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well dammit.

Having had a day to digest (and sober up), I can look at this more clearly.

Almost 50 years following these bozos. Disappointing, swear those bastards off. Log off here, delete all NFL/Dolphins apps. Not doing it anymore, don’t need the headache….

Yeah. Right.

Back in the game soon enough.

I won’t get into the fire this guy, trade that guy BS. Guys are saying coach hides Tuas deficiencies. Apparently he does it like a mother****** because Tua has elite stats…

….which means nothing if you blow it.

I guess I’m just no longer becoming enraged and calling for scalps. Yes, disappointed, but gents, I assure you:

There have been many, many seasons where I was not merely disappointed but sick to my stomach.

We’re a lot better than we were a few years ago, and I believe we’ll get better yet. I want more, but it may take a few more seasons. I do believe we’ll get there.

By the way, you guys hammering on Tua are amateurs. The early/mid 70s Steelers fans were MUCH better at hating Bradshaw than you guys are hating Tua. They even hung him in effigy at a home game a time or two.

Then he brought home 4 Lombardis…..
 
A lot of teams would trade rosters with the Dolphins. This is a talented team.

Injuries are certainly a part of it, but it's never a good bet when half your starting defense is out. Actually, seven out of 11. Ouch.

Maybe a new conditioning coach is the first thing needed moving forward. It's two years in a row where Miami stumbled into the playoffs due to injuries.

Obviously, there's more to it than that.
 
It's actually something I'm interested in off season is tallying up all those "types" of injuries to see if it is actually a SaC problem or just sheer bad luck. One of my many homework assignments just so we get some of the facts in correct order.
 
Agreed. I think McDaniel needs to do some soul-searching as well regarding if he should have someone else calling plays. He was so much more predictable in his play calling in the 2nd half of the year. Last night's obsession with running the WR screen play over and over again was incredible.
 
I mean Bradshaw was drafted in 1970, and won his first playoff game in 72’ against Oakland…

Not exactly a similar parallel with Tua going into his 5th year and having zero playoff wins.
 
To me I am very frustrated about how the season ended and a first round exit. I too am not not engaging or entertaining all the "Fire McDaniel" or "Cut Tua" talk, it is pretty ridiculous at this point. Granted, I don't like the narrative and perception that Tua and McDaniel can only beat bad teams, and the team did nothing this year to kick that (outside of beating the Cowboys). Which is weird because in 2022 that could beat winning teams (see Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Buffalo).

It is also frustrating that Tua can lead the league in passing, looks elite in most games but then have duds. But overall I still believe in him and think he is indeed a top 10 qb in this league. Despite what some in the media and fans might say, a lot of teams would love to have a QB like Tua.

I am very disappointed with how this season ended, I had really high expectations. So no division title and a first round exit is not how I envisioned things going. I think McDaniel and Tua have things to improve on but I still have the confidence they will. I guess a positive for us as fans is that we are frustrated with 9-11 win seasons and playoff loses instead of the 7-8 wins before the "tank". But still.

I believe we are going to be back in the playoffs next year, but my absolute biggest concern going into next season is actually the health of Phillips and Chubb since they will probably miss games.
 
