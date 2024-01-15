Well dammit.

multistage
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2015
- Messages
- 1,606
- Reaction score
- 3,062
- Location
- Northwest Iowa
Having had a day to digest (and sober up), I can look at this more clearly.
Almost 50 years following these bozos. Disappointing, swear those bastards off. Log off here, delete all NFL/Dolphins apps. Not doing it anymore, don’t need the headache….
Yeah. Right.
Back in the game soon enough.
I won’t get into the fire this guy, trade that guy BS. Guys are saying coach hides Tuas deficiencies. Apparently he does it like a mother****** because Tua has elite stats…
….which means nothing if you blow it.
I guess I’m just no longer becoming enraged and calling for scalps. Yes, disappointed, but gents, I assure you:
There have been many, many seasons where I was not merely disappointed but sick to my stomach.
We’re a lot better than we were a few years ago, and I believe we’ll get better yet. I want more, but it may take a few more seasons. I do believe we’ll get there.
By the way, you guys hammering on Tua are amateurs. The early/mid 70s Steelers fans were MUCH better at hating Bradshaw than you guys are hating Tua. They even hung him in effigy at a home game a time or two.
Then he brought home 4 Lombardis…..
Almost 50 years following these bozos. Disappointing, swear those bastards off. Log off here, delete all NFL/Dolphins apps. Not doing it anymore, don’t need the headache….
Yeah. Right.
Back in the game soon enough.
I won’t get into the fire this guy, trade that guy BS. Guys are saying coach hides Tuas deficiencies. Apparently he does it like a mother****** because Tua has elite stats…
….which means nothing if you blow it.
I guess I’m just no longer becoming enraged and calling for scalps. Yes, disappointed, but gents, I assure you:
There have been many, many seasons where I was not merely disappointed but sick to my stomach.
We’re a lot better than we were a few years ago, and I believe we’ll get better yet. I want more, but it may take a few more seasons. I do believe we’ll get there.
By the way, you guys hammering on Tua are amateurs. The early/mid 70s Steelers fans were MUCH better at hating Bradshaw than you guys are hating Tua. They even hung him in effigy at a home game a time or two.
Then he brought home 4 Lombardis…..