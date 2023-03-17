 Well Deserved - Kader Got Big Bonus | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well Deserved - Kader Got Big Bonus

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
23,057
Reaction score
71,523
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Well deserved Darth Kader!

happy mary poppins GIF


 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,397
Reaction score
7,541
Location
SO CAL
He's one of my favorite Fins. He has such a great skillset in coverage and against the run. He's also going to get better!
He could really see a bunch of action his way this year with X and Ramsey on the corners.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
17,959
Reaction score
10,916
Good for him! Hopefully he keeps getting better and better!
 
B

bradmcnutt13

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 21, 2010
Messages
4,412
Reaction score
2,961
DOLFANMIKE said:
He's one of my favorite Fins. He has such a great skillset in coverage and against the run. He's also going to get better!
He could really see a bunch of action his way this year with X and Ramsey on the corners.
Click to expand...
Some of the tackles that guy made in open space were incredible. For such a small package, he sure does bring the thunder.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom