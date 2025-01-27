 Well....for me the '24 NFL season is officially over. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well....for me the '24 NFL season is officially over.

I cannot imagine a less interesting outcome to the '24 season than a Chiefs-Eagles championship game.

TBH, I'll probably skip the game itself. I don't think I could make it through a game that I cared less about and which was hyped up to that extent. It would be surreal, LOL.

While that feels like an over-reaction...who cares about the outcome of this game--seriously? Whether it's more glory being heaped on KC or another championship for Philly following their SB victory in Feb 2018, how can anyone find this game interesting?

For those with a short memory, we literally watched this same Super Bowl match-up on February 12, 2023...which KC won 38-35. We already know how good both teams are but they've also had a lot of recent success. Thus, neither team creates a storyline of any significance.

It's weird that the NFL, successful as it is, is still capable of generating such meaningless football in what is supposed to be the most important game of the year. Despite these being great teams and the season being highly competitive, this match-up is basically meaningless for almost all of America. Detroit would've been America's sweetheart. The Bills would've been going for their 1st ever championship title. The Commanders would've been the Cinderella story. The Vikings would've been something new and different. Heck, this would've been the first SB-appearance for the Ravens following their 2012 win which was still the era of Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Joe Flacco.

While most anyone would root for their team to look something like the Chiefs or Eagles, it's hard to find reason to watch these teams compete. There's nothing endearing about two rich kids arguing over who is going to get the bigger birthday present from daddy.

No offense but man, what a disappointment.

At least we can feel a little more connected to our AFC rivals considering the disappointment spreads to basically everyone who isn't the Chiefs. The Bills and Ravens suffered Playoff heartbreak. The Dolphins and Bengals both fought through down years and were pretty much dead in the water. The Chargers Playoff appearance went about as poorly as any Justin Herbert apologist could've imagined. The Steelers and Texans are good but still well behind being truly competitive with the elites.

I think we're all waiting for the Chiefs loaded defense to regress, for Kelce to retire and for some defender to finally take Mahomes' head off in the kind of way that might justify years of unwarranted flags. What....just me?


Anyway, curious how many of you are feeling this way. I just find it odd that I want Miami to compete so much and yet here I am, completely apathetic to the SB. How can you care and not care so much, LOL?
 
You're crazy man. A team is going for something that's never been done in the history of the league.

And it's not like they're hatable like the Pats. Enjoy the greatness while it's happening.

Maybe you just don't like football?
 
Why the hell would you want “feel a little more connected” with the Bills? You keep bringing it up in other threads and now making your own thread about it. Just admit you are a closet Bills fan.
 
Why the hell would you want "feel a little more connected" with the Bills? You keep bringing it up in other threads and now making your own thread about it. Just admit you are a closet Bills fan.
Haha...I definitely admire good teams / players, as we all should. The best absolutely deserve respect.

I can't say I'm excited about the same teams / players always ending up on top though. I respect the Chiefs / Eagles but I don't need to consistently watch them to know they're good. That's pointless.

Maybe its a generational thing but I don't see the point in acting like you hate other teams just because they aren't the Dolphins.
 
I can admit they’re good and respect that without calling Josh Allen my favorite QB (which you did in another thread). GTFO with that BS.
 
I can admit they're good and respect that without calling Josh Allen my favorite QB (which you did in another thread). GTFO with that BS.
Hahaha....you're sensitive!

Who's your top QB? I guess the QB you rank as #1 in the NFL has to be a Dolphins QB?
 
It was over in game 2.
I'll never forget how much my heart sank in that one moment. Man, that was brutal. Knowing your season (and potentially your whole rebuild) was over just like that was awful. I hated it for us, for him, for the team, the players, the Owner, the media covering the team...everyone.
 
I'll casually watch it, in between loading screens in whatever game I'm playing. Either team winning, to me, is irrelevant...even if KC wins their 3rd in a row (though, I'd rather they did it than New England).

I'm partially jaded because the Dolphins continue in irrelevance, and I'm still very dissatisfied with the overall product the NFL puts on the field. Officiating is still terrible and prices at the stadiums are still ridiculous...but as long as people keep paying for it, it'll never improve...prices and poor officiating have been accepted by the masses.

Lastly, political displays in the sport really turned me off on the league overall...still love my team, but DGAF about the NFL overall, if that makes any sense.
 
I like Jalen Hurts so I’ll root for the Eagles. I’ll still watch.
 
The best story ever written is the Bills trade two picks to Kansas City (Mahomes and Worthy) and now cannot beat them because of Mahomes and Worthy!!! LOL!
 
3rdandinches said:
The best story ever written is the Bills trade two picks to Kansas City (Mahomes and Worthy) and now cannot beat them because of Mahomes and Worthy!!! LOL!
Click to expand...
Where was Kion Coleman at? He was Buffalos supposed star Rookie WR, did he even play a snap?

They shoulda taken Worthy, this is Chris Grier level of stupidity from the Bills FO
 
