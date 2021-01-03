Well, it was a good season

This roster was always one more offseason away from legit playoff contention. But there were a bunch of positives from the season:

* We know we have keepers at head coach and defensive coordinator (for at least one more year).

* We gave a bunch of young guys a chance to play. Many of them showed they are NFL-caliber and got to experience the pressure of a playoff push.

* We'll have cap space during an offseason when not many teams will -- and at least four pretty attractive rosters are going to have to tear down.

* We'll have four picks in the top 50.