Well, it was a good season

Greer17

Yeah, I would rather draft a spot lower than go to the playoffs and lose in the first round...
 
KTDolphins

KTDolphins

I knew in the Oakland game we weren't ready. Nice to pretend, but reality can be a bitch sometimes.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Good season. Didn’t expect to be where we are, but after saying that I gotta say that I didn’t want to go out like bi**** to Buffalo.
 
Stills&Landry

If we don't make the POs that pick will be 18 instead of 21-22-23-24 and we'll be picking ahead of some teams w worse records than us thanks to the weak NFC.
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

A great season in my opinion. With more to come. Next years draft will bring play makers I believe. It’s what we’re missing.
 
DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

This roster was always one more offseason away from legit playoff contention. But there were a bunch of positives from the season:
* We know we have keepers at head coach and defensive coordinator (for at least one more year).
* We gave a bunch of young guys a chance to play. Many of them showed they are NFL-caliber and got to experience the pressure of a playoff push.
* We'll have cap space during an offseason when not many teams will -- and at least four pretty attractive rosters are going to have to tear down.
* We'll have four picks in the top 50.
 
GeauxFins2020

DolfanDaveInATX said:
This roster was always one more offseason away from legit playoff contention. But there were a bunch of positives from the season:
* We know we have keepers at head coach and defensive coordinator (for at least one more year).
* We gave a bunch of young guys a chance to play. Many of them showed they are NFL-caliber and got to experience the pressure of a playoff push.
* We'll have cap space during an offseason when not many teams will -- and at least four pretty attractive rosters are going to have to tear down.
* We'll have four picks in the top 50.
We may have Fields as our QB.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

If anyone thinks this team is drafting a QB in rounds 1-3, you’re going to be sadly disappointed. They’re not using another top pick for QB.
 
