Well... it's mock draft time.

...and I couldn't resist.

Here's my take on how I would spend our limited draft capital this year. I'm hunting for players who can step in and play immediately (so that means drafting the 'lesser' positions), as well as looking at replacing players that are soon to leave (Ogbah).

Charbonnet would become our almost every down RB from day one. He's big and has nice hands, linebackers wouldn't like to see him catching the ball in space, he could run over or around them.
Morris is a big Edge type... like Ogbah. I've had him rated higher than most touts all year, he's a scheme fit.
Overshown is a former safety who would replace Baker eventually.
Dennis is a quality inside thumper who can cover and blitz (11 sacks this year). He isn't Parsons, but he's a solid shot late.
McClendon is a RT who could also play Guard.

51
Zach Charbonnet
RB | UCLA
77
Mike Morris
DL | Michigan
84
DeMarvion Overshown
LB | Texas
177
SirVocea Dennis
LB | Pittsburgh
239
Warren McClendon
OT | Georgia

I know... it's really early.
 
Charbonnet would be a perfect fit. He is pretty uncanny at making people miss too. More importantly, he can break tackles and get those tough yards. I think it's a good bet he's around Miami's pick as well.

I think Morris is another good fit. Overshown is athletic and the Dolphins need linebackers.

Don't know enough about the other two to chime in.
 
I'd LOVE to get Morris as I think we are thin at 'big edge' without Ogbah, but honestly, I'd be a bit surprised if a blue collar edge drops to that point. He might because so many teams are looking for sack first, set edge second type of players and Morris is the reverse of that.
Overshown is a bit of a tweener as he started out at Safety, but in today's positionless football, I think he'd be a fun piece for any DC to exploit.
One thing is for sure, we lack LBs. Baker, Tindall, Goode, and Phillips (who is more of an Edge) are all we have under contract. And that's why I double dipped there. Dennis is a touch small for MLB duties, but he's played a lot and produced... typical 3rd day player.
As far as McClendon goes... if we took him, he'd likely end up on the PS. Most linemen would, we have a lot of returning players.
 
I like the first 3 picks very much, but I doubt Morris lasts to pick 77.
 
I dont get the defensive lineman pick. SF had the DL pick too in his mock.
Two rookie linebackers is one too many. There is no way both should make the team over some veterans. There is no way we should play and carry two rookie linebackers.
Charbonnet would be nice. I think that is the right spot for him, pending combine.
 
