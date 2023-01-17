Well... it's mock draft time.

Feverdream
...and I couldn't resist.
Here's my take on how I would spend our limited draft capital this year. I'm hunting for players who can step in and play immediately (so that means drafting the 'lesser' positions), as well as looking at replacing players that are soon to leave (Ogbah).
Charbonnet would become our almost every down RB from day one. He's big and has nice hands, linebackers wouldn't like to see him catching the ball in space, he could run over or around them.
Morris is a big Edge type... like Ogbah. I've had him rated higher than most touts all year, he's a scheme fit.
Overshown is a former safety who would replace Baker eventually.
Dennis is a quality inside thumper who can cover and blitz (11 sacks this year). He isn't Parsons, but he's a solid shot late.
McClendon is a RT who could also play Guard.
51
Zach Charbonnet
RB | UCLA
77
Mike Morris
DL | Michigan
84
DeMarvion Overshown
LB | Texas
177
SirVocea Dennis
LB | Pittsburgh
239
Warren McClendon
OT | Georgia
I know... it's really early.
