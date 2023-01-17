Well... it's mock draft time.

I'd LOVE to get Morris as I think we are thin at 'big edge' without Ogbah, but honestly, I'd be a bit surprised if a blue collar edge drops to that point. He might because so many teams are looking for sack first, set edge second type of players and Morris is the reverse of that.

Overshown is a bit of a tweener as he started out at Safety, but in today's positionless football, I think he'd be a fun piece for any DC to exploit.

One thing is for sure, we lack LBs. Baker, Tindall, Goode, and Phillips (who is more of an Edge) are all we have under contract. And that's why I double dipped there. Dennis is a touch small for MLB duties, but he's played a lot and produced... typical 3rd day player.

As far as McClendon goes... if we took him, he'd likely end up on the PS. Most linemen would, we have a lot of returning players.