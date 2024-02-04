Well, now that there is nothing left to talk about ... - LOL

Well, now that there is nothing left to talk about, it will be interesting to see what some of our more "enlightened" posters here can come up with. - LOL



We will be watching free agency take more of our good players than it replaces, while at the same time we will be hoping for a miracle draft even though we have fewer draft picks and no high picks available at this time.



I'm still a homer, but I just can't wait for training camp to start so that we will have some real specifics to focus on.



I can see the "Lemmings" having a field day from now, right up until this new season starts, and that really pisses me off.



I'll just have to focus my "Ray Gun" on their nonsense. There, that's better, I'll have fun watching those "dumbinos" fail and then put them in their place. - LOL



I guess things are looking up after all. - LOL