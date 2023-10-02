Well, shit….

This I did not see coming.



Yeah, I had a high degree of confidence until about noon. Buffalo is not the team to try to play keep up with.



But we did, and we failed.



I won’t rant about the D, we all saw it. We all know how miserable it was (is?).



When your D makes a stop, the O needs to thank those guys by letting them rest and getting a score.



Today, it was the opposite. The O hung as tight as they could with minimal help from the D. I’ll admit I was surprised by the lackluster Oline and the pressures Tua was subjected to….



….or maybe I shouldn’t be. Might’ve been a bit ****y after last week. I’ll give Tua this: not a bad game considering. And he has learned how to take a hit. Sorry consolation.



This game is solely on McD and Fangio. Their boys simply weren’t ready to play today. It happens, I know. Don’t care about injuries, everybody has them.



They just got smacked in the mouth. Hard. How they respond will tell us who we are.