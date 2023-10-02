 Well, shit…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well, shit….

This I did not see coming.

Yeah, I had a high degree of confidence until about noon. Buffalo is not the team to try to play keep up with.

But we did, and we failed.

I won’t rant about the D, we all saw it. We all know how miserable it was (is?).

When your D makes a stop, the O needs to thank those guys by letting them rest and getting a score.

Today, it was the opposite. The O hung as tight as they could with minimal help from the D. I’ll admit I was surprised by the lackluster Oline and the pressures Tua was subjected to….

….or maybe I shouldn’t be. Might’ve been a bit ****y after last week. I’ll give Tua this: not a bad game considering. And he has learned how to take a hit. Sorry consolation.

This game is solely on McD and Fangio. Their boys simply weren’t ready to play today. It happens, I know. Don’t care about injuries, everybody has them.

They just got smacked in the mouth. Hard. How they respond will tell us who we are.
 
Not every team is Denvers D.

real team on the schedule. Haven’t stopped Allen for five years. Tua ‘s first read is taken away and he’s a pile of mush. This is all known. It’s on anyone who thinks Miami is in Buffalo’s class without an unfair heat advantage. All they ever do is prove otherwise
 
Not so much.

They’re no different than NE was. In NE, they win. In Miami, we do. Weather be damned.

I’m probably the last guy to (grudgingly) give the nod to Tua. Small, LH, etc…

I like tall, rangy pure pocket passers, grew up with Strock. Wanted Herbert.

But Tua is very good. And will only get better. Guy throws about as accurately as I can shoot, and I’m pretty damn good. Really good, all false modesty aside.

Tua is not the concern. He is the least of our concerns.

Game plan is the concern. They weren’t ready today. That’s on the (WE JUST SCORED 70!!) coaches.
 
Any d coach worth their job will take away Tua’s first read, disrupt the timing and bury them. Book is out. One read and done.
 
