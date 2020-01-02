Well then, my case for Herbert

Jeremy0020
Even in saying this, I am still a fan of filing the lines first with this draft. I am biased (of course) but also realistic. Justin Herbert certainly has his ups and downs. He is an elite QB with all of the tools and characteristics you want in a QB. He reminds me so much of Fitzbeard it is unbelievable. Herbert was the academic Heisman winner. So both are very smart. Herbert has a way better set of skills. They both are gunslingers with grit that can run tough. I think Fitz can teach Herbert and mold him into a very good QB. In turn, Herbert can learn so very much from watching him. Of course I would love to see Herbert wearing aqua and orange....the same as I would love to see Thibodeaux doing the same in a couple years! But it would be a really good fit imo. That said, I still want to fill in the lines and D backfield. I have all the faith in the world that Flores and staff will make the best decision regarding this team. Even if they believe Rosen is the man going forward. Hell, while I might cry if they gamble on Tua...I would be ok with that as well.