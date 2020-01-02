Well then, my case for Herbert

Even in saying this, I am still a fan of filing the lines first with this draft. I am biased (of course) but also realistic. Justin Herbert certainly has his ups and downs. He is an elite QB with all of the tools and characteristics you want in a QB. He reminds me so much of Fitzbeard it is unbelievable. Herbert was the academic Heisman winner. So both are very smart. Herbert has a way better set of skills. They both are gunslingers with grit that can run tough. I think Fitz can teach Herbert and mold him into a very good QB. In turn, Herbert can learn so very much from watching him. Of course I would love to see Herbert wearing aqua and orange....the same as I would love to see Thibodeaux doing the same in a couple years! But it would be a really good fit imo. That said, I still want to fill in the lines and D backfield. I have all the faith in the world that Flores and staff will make the best decision regarding this team. Even if they believe Rosen is the man going forward. Hell, while I might cry if they gamble on Tua...I would be ok with that as well.
 
He may be the most physically gifted guy in the class, if you combined his physical traits with Fromms' mental game and mastery of offense that guy would be transcendent.

I am glad I do not need to make the decision, though I will say this staff and FO has built up one hell of a smoke screen. We are all over the place as far as our speculation.
 
If Tua doesn't declare, I honestly think Miami will chose one of Herbert or Love with pick #5. I'm not totally against that, like I would be picking Fromm. There is a lot to like about Herbert, just needs a lot of polishing, same goes with Love.
 
The thing that hurt them both so much, was not having peeps to throw to. I have watched both a lot this year and the drops were killing me!
 
oregon avatar and georgia avatar lol.

I watched both games and saw nothing in Herbert that seemed appealing. Fromm? I used to like him a lot, and he looked fine last night. Another year in college to get some things worked out might help him out.
 
