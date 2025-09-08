 Well, there some hope… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well, there some hope…

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
3,587
Location
Northwest Iowa
….just not for this season.

Those if you who (like me) are getting old remember the great days and have paid for those by suffering through the last 30 years.

Yes. It’s been that long since we were taken seriously. Nobody gives a damn about wild card, this team loses, but that team wins by X amount of points and MIAMI IS IN!!!

So what. We’ll just go home in a week.

The hope isn’t firing Grier or McD. Yeah, oh man, they gotta go.

The true hope is Ross. Either he croaks (I don't wish that on him) or he hands the team off or sells it outright.

But if he’s the boss, we’re screwed.

Everybody wants Grier and McD canned. And right now. But for what? Gase? Flores? Another McD?

Do you really think if Ross bounced these guys, he’d FINALLY get it right this time? Nah. He’s had many opportunities and F’d em all up.

He hired Grier and McD (and several other coaches). All have sucked. He’s backed up Grier, who seems to suck worse each year.

The team doesn’t give a damn, that was displayed publicly yesterday.

I really don’t care if Grier/McD get fired, or resigned to new contracts. Because if Ross does fire them, the new guys will suck as well. This is an historic fact.

The only guys affiliated with the Miami Dolphins football club (FO, staff, players) who give a damn about success or failure are….

The fans. Us. And we can’t do anything to improve the situation.
 
Pure fantasy, but the Mannings should put together an ownership group and try to convince Ross to sell. That would not only get rid of Ross but give Miami the inside track on a certain potential franchise QB coming out of college soon.
 
Isn't he passing it on to his daughter ? I'm all for letting her at least have a go at it instead of him continuing this same ol' BS
 
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
Click to expand...
I've lamented a couple of those this year ... but WHY OH WHY OH WHY did he chit his 'Depends' & sit in it a few years.

He's killing us!!
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
Click to expand...
Yep. I think his biggest issue is listening to and trusting idiots. That and keeping Grier for so long.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
Click to expand...
Yeah, I don't mind Ross as an owner on the surface.

He wants to win. He spends whatever it takes. Those are two really good qualities to have. Not all owners are like that.

The problem is he gave too much autonomy to a moron (Grier). And then Grier hides behind the, I just do what the head coach says, but we all know that's not true because Tua wouldn't be the QB if it were. It's more like the bad moves the coach did, and the good ones I'll take credit for.

Ross just needs a good GM with experience who is actually accountable. We have a total lack of accountability in this Grier structure. Go poach top talent from a great org. Pay them well because in the long run, it will save you billions and make you billions more. Not rocket science.
 
multistage said:
….just not for this season.

Those if you who (like me) are getting old remember the great days and have paid for those by suffering through the last 30 years.

Yes. It’s been that long since we were taken seriously. Nobody gives a damn about wild card, this team loses, but that team wins by X amount of points and MIAMI IS IN!!!

So what. We’ll just go home in a week.

The hope isn’t firing Grier or McD. Yeah, oh man, they gotta go.

The true hope is Ross. Either he croaks (I don't wish that on him) or he hands the team off or sells it outright.

But if he’s the boss, we’re screwed.

Everybody wants Grier and McD canned. And right now. But for what? Gase? Flores? Another McD?

Do you really think if Ross bounced these guys, he’d FINALLY get it right this time? Nah. He’s had many opportunities and F’d em all up.

He hired Grier and McD (and several other coaches). All have sucked. He’s backed up Grier, who seems to suck worse each year.

The team doesn’t give a damn, that was displayed publicly yesterday.

I really don’t care if Grier/McD get fired, or resigned to new contracts. Because if Ross does fire them, the new guys will suck as well. This is an historic fact.

The only guys affiliated with the Miami Dolphins football club (FO, staff, players) who give a damn about success or failure are….

The fans. Us. And we can’t do anything to improve the situation.
Click to expand...
How long has Chri Grier been with the Dolphins?
25 years
That ass clown has gotta go the guck away!
 
multistage said:
….just not for this season.

Those if you who (like me) are getting old remember the great days and have paid for those by suffering through the last 30 years.

Yes. It’s been that long since we were taken seriously. Nobody gives a damn about wild card, this team loses, but that team wins by X amount of points and MIAMI IS IN!!!

So what. We’ll just go home in a week.

The hope isn’t firing Grier or McD. Yeah, oh man, they gotta go.

The true hope is Ross. Either he croaks (I don't wish that on him) or he hands the team off or sells it outright.

But if he’s the boss, we’re screwed.

Everybody wants Grier and McD canned. And right now. But for what? Gase? Flores? Another McD?

Do you really think if Ross bounced these guys, he’d FINALLY get it right this time? Nah. He’s had many opportunities and F’d em all up.

He hired Grier and McD (and several other coaches). All have sucked. He’s backed up Grier, who seems to suck worse each year.

The team doesn’t give a damn, that was displayed publicly yesterday.

I really don’t care if Grier/McD get fired, or resigned to new contracts. Because if Ross does fire them, the new guys will suck as well. This is an historic fact.

The only guys affiliated with the Miami Dolphins football club (FO, staff, players) who give a damn about success or failure are….

The fans. Us. And we can’t do anything to improve the situation.
Click to expand...
Well we can at least stop buying tickets, food, drinks and merchandise!
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
Click to expand...
Actually, some have been bad (Brady & Payton) because, well they're tampering and cost the Dolphins a 1st and 3rd round pick.

Others have been terrible execution - secretly going after Harbaugh, instead of just firing Sparano and going after his guy without the espionage. Instead, he gets caught publicly, has to pay for an extension for Sparano, who he fires later that year anyway. He hires a coach (Flores), but neglects to tell him he wants to tank until in the midst of the season.

And trading up for Burrow? Why give him credit for something 30 other teams in the league would have wanted to do, but there was no way in hell Cincy was giving up that pick?

Ross spends money. It is important, but that's all he is good at. He doesn't hire well, obviously. It doesn't appear he places a premium on the football operations as the club seemingly gives more import in a President of the team whose main responsibilities seem to be facility improvements and team logos and uniforms. To me, a Chief Marketing Officer, not a President of a football team. And for some reason, he puts Grier on a pedestal. Nothing will happen until Ross is no longer in charge and even then, there's no guarantee a winner will follow.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Actually, some of Ross' ideas haven't been that bad.
1. He wanted Harbaugh
2. He wanted to lure Brady from the Pats to QB for us
3 . He wanted to tank (Dumb Flores)
4. He wanted to trade up for Burrow
5. He wanted Sean Payton to coach
6. He wanted Brady a second time
Click to expand...
Not getting Harbaugh is starting to look like one thing that could have saved this franchise....and that's tough for me to say bc i don't like the guy. I think he has the personality of a doorknob and the way he talks/acts just drives me nuts. I also don't like his style, it's boring as hell. But, he wins. No matter where he goes, he wins.

Payton would have been a great fit, even for Tua. Losing the 1st for Brady burned us. Everyone tampers, but you have to be smart about it and Ross wasn't. That's on him.

We can only dream about what could have been with Burrow. That's a match made in Finheaven.....his swag and style in South Beach. But it was never an option with Cincy picking 1.
 
PSU Cane said:
Not getting Harbaugh is starting to look like one thing that could have saved this franchise....and that's tough for me to say bc i don't like the guy. I think he has the personality of a doorknob and the way he talks/acts just drives me nuts. I also don't like his style, it's boring as hell. But, he wins. No matter where he goes, he wins.

Payton would have been a great fit, even for Tua. Losing the 1st for Brady burned us. Everyone tampers, but you have to be smart about it and Ross wasn't. That's on him.

We can only dream about what could have been with Burrow. That's a match made in Finheaven.....his swag and style in South Beach. But it was never an option with Cincy picking 1.
Click to expand...
If only Flores tanks correctly, we get Burrow
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom