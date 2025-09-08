Well, there some hope…

….just not for this season.



Those if you who (like me) are getting old remember the great days and have paid for those by suffering through the last 30 years.



Yes. It’s been that long since we were taken seriously. Nobody gives a damn about wild card, this team loses, but that team wins by X amount of points and MIAMI IS IN!!!



So what. We’ll just go home in a week.



The hope isn’t firing Grier or McD. Yeah, oh man, they gotta go.



The true hope is Ross. Either he croaks (I don't wish that on him) or he hands the team off or sells it outright.



But if he’s the boss, we’re screwed.



Everybody wants Grier and McD canned. And right now. But for what? Gase? Flores? Another McD?



Do you really think if Ross bounced these guys, he’d FINALLY get it right this time? Nah. He’s had many opportunities and F’d em all up.



He hired Grier and McD (and several other coaches). All have sucked. He’s backed up Grier, who seems to suck worse each year.



The team doesn’t give a damn, that was displayed publicly yesterday.



I really don’t care if Grier/McD get fired, or resigned to new contracts. Because if Ross does fire them, the new guys will suck as well. This is an historic fact.



The only guys affiliated with the Miami Dolphins football club (FO, staff, players) who give a damn about success or failure are….



The fans. Us. And we can’t do anything to improve the situation.