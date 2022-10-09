 Well this makes a bad day even worse.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well this makes a bad day even worse..

1oUT.gif
 
Next man up.

As long as we get Tua back, nothing can stop us.

(unless the online doesn't play well and we lose all of our weapons and the coach calls the wrong play or the D doesn't play well)
 
AXAFinFan said:
All we need is Tua back... all that guy does is win games! Who gives a **** about all the other noise!!!
You people are touched in the head. Constantly derailing every thread for attention.
 
Trucanes99 said:
Next man up.

As long as we get Tua back, nothing can stop us.

(unless the online doesn't play well and we lose all of our weapons and the coach calls the wrong play or the D doesn't play well)
Man that’s a lot if qualifiers😎

Tua is an integral part if winning formula for us this year, if he can’t get healthy, then we’re in for a lot of losing real soon

I don’t know Tua’s ceiling but he’s definitely made a lot of progress and out chances of winning go up dramatically.

Let’s hope he gets back soon
 
Blustar said:
Man that’s a lot if qualifiers😎

Tua is an integral part if winning formula for us this year, if he can’t get healthy, then we’re in for a lot of losing real soon

I don’t know Tua’s ceiling but he’s definitely made a lot of progress and out chances of winning go up dramatically.

Let’s hope he gets back soon
I hope he'd back next week for our SB run.
 
This is what happens when you rely on too many small and injury prone players. 5 games in and everyone is dropping like flies.
 
