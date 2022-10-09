Well this makes a bad day even worse..

Danny68
All we need is Tua back... all that guy does is win games! Who gives a **** about all the other noise!!!Another injury. This team is decimated
You people are touched in the head. Constantly derailing every thread for attention.
Man that’s a lot if qualifiersNext man up.
As long as we get Tua back, nothing can stop us.
(unless the online doesn't play well and we lose all of our weapons and the coach calls the wrong play or the D doesn't play well)
I hope he'd back next week for our SB run.Man that’s a lot if qualifiers
Tua is an integral part if winning formula for us this year, if he can’t get healthy, then we’re in for a lot of losing real soon
I don’t know Tua’s ceiling but he’s definitely made a lot of progress and out chances of winning go up dramatically.
Let’s hope he gets back soon