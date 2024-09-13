We’re all in this together

I just wanted to thank the fans here. Last night was horrible, and my first thoughts are obviously with Tua, his health is the most important thing at this point. I don’t know what this will bring, but in the football side of things, things are looking very bleak…



So I wanted to say thanks to everyone for supporting this team, and after close to 40 years of being a fan I know the hardships we have all shared, and there have been some tough times to say the least.

I know how every true fan here loves this team, and I know how many, if not all of you, were feeling like I was last night, and it ****ing sucks… I’m sick regarding this and I know you all are too, so I feel for everyone here, it is just football, but it is important to us…



So thx for hanging in folks, not just for the recent roller coaster we’ve had to endure, but for all the years of heartbreak… we are some tough motherfu$kers here.. sorry were all feeling like sh1t… hopefully there some positive news upcoming from this team



Take Care Folks