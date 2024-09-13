 We’re all in this together | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We’re all in this together

I just wanted to thank the fans here. Last night was horrible, and my first thoughts are obviously with Tua, his health is the most important thing at this point. I don’t know what this will bring, but in the football side of things, things are looking very bleak…

So I wanted to say thanks to everyone for supporting this team, and after close to 40 years of being a fan I know the hardships we have all shared, and there have been some tough times to say the least.
I know how every true fan here loves this team, and I know how many, if not all of you, were feeling like I was last night, and it ****ing sucks… I’m sick regarding this and I know you all are too, so I feel for everyone here, it is just football, but it is important to us…

So thx for hanging in folks, not just for the recent roller coaster we’ve had to endure, but for all the years of heartbreak… we are some tough motherfu$kers here.. sorry were all feeling like sh1t… hopefully there some positive news upcoming from this team

Take Care Folks
 
We’ve had some rough Go’s as Dolphin fans this however takes the cake. The entire momentum of the franchise fell off the cliff last night

I woke up feeling pretty sick over it tbh maybe it was the quart of ice I ate after Tua got hurt
 
I know you left "cream" off there, but the thought of somebody forcing themselves to eat a quart of ice as some sort of self-flagellation after that disaster made me chuckle for the first time today. Also made my teeth hurt. Thanks @Martel13
 
For the people who hate criticism of the team, I’m not picking a fight, but we are consumers of the team. We are their customers. They are selling a product. No one should expect anything but criticism right now. It’s warranted.

There’s no one innocent. From the management to the coaches to the players, anyone who has touched the organization is not immune to criticism. All stages of the football operations has a hand in the failure last night.
 
As much as we are upset over Tua's injury, all of the other teams are going whew, glad it's not us. Nobody cares about he Fins and our injuries. It's a dog eat dog mentality. Other teams will look to crush a downtrodden team who lost QB1. It's now about the rest of the players and coaches to rise up and do a miraculous job to compete in the league and see if they have any gumption. Otherwise 5-12 will be our fate and looking forward to the 2025 draft is all we will have left.
 
This does, indeed, feel like the darkest time in my entire history of being a Dolphins fan.

And that's REALLY saying something.
 
I think everyone is critical of the team right now. Not even this dude “thanking us” is saying we are worth a damn. He’s just acknowledging how insane we all are, actually.

Maybe he’s thanking us for being insane with him.
 
Grier? Is that you? If so, jump off a bridge please...
 
Been a fan since '89. Have we ever had a more demoralizing game than this?

Not just the game itself, but the ramifications....
 
