Were Flores and Grier fired after the Bills game?

The fact that it took an hour for Flores to come out after the Bills game to talk to the media and when asked why he said 'I just sat there' and when he spoke he sounded utterly defeated along with the fact that there were 0 moves in or out today involving the Dolphins leads me to suspect that Grier was also fired too and they are both being kept on until the end of the season because Ross is too soft to do it now and wants either them or him to save face.
 
