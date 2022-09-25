 We're for real | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're for real

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,074
Reaction score
16,360
Location
NJ
Questionable calls by the Refs, cheapshot to try and hurt our QB,
some bad defensive calls by Boyer, new R-Tackle, against a very good Offensive and Defensive team, and all we do is still come out with a W.

Miami is going to get better as the season goes along, so if this is how the Dolphins look while trying to grow, can't wait to see from here on what will happen.

Go Phins!!!
 
Alphadog24x7

Alphadog24x7

Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2021
Messages
33
Reaction score
63
Age
43
Location
Upstate SC
I'll hold my assessment till we can get good game from both sides of the ball in a single game. Game 1- defense, Game 2 Offense (in the 4th) Game 3 - mostly defense (when it counted) . I'm honestly being picky but just feel like "we're for real" just in spurts. I'm going to trust the process and McDaniel because it does take time go get a new system running smoothly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom