We're for real

Questionable calls by the Refs, cheapshot to try and hurt our QB,

some bad defensive calls by Boyer, new R-Tackle, against a very good Offensive and Defensive team, and all we do is still come out with a W.



Miami is going to get better as the season goes along, so if this is how the Dolphins look while trying to grow, can't wait to see from here on what will happen.



Go Phins!!!