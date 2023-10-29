We're frauds?! We're prentenders?!

tggeorge
Active Roster
But alot of 'elite' teams aren't?!
49ers, losers of 3 straight and Purdy looking like trash haven't been crapped on like us.
And how bout mahomes; can't muster a TD on a broncos team that we managed 10 TDs against.
Bills, arguably should have lost the last three and look very beatable.
Give me ramsey back and us getting healthy after the bye. We can hang we anyone!
But yea, sure call us frauds...I don't think so!
