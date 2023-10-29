 We're frauds?! We're prentenders?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're frauds?! We're prentenders?!

But alot of 'elite' teams aren't?!

49ers, losers of 3 straight and Purdy looking like trash haven't been crapped on like us.

And how bout mahomes; can't muster a TD on a broncos team that we managed 10 TDs against.

Bills, arguably should have lost the last three and look very beatable.

Give me ramsey back and us getting healthy after the bye. We can hang we anyone!

But yea, sure call us frauds...I don't think so!
 
Fintastic2124 said:
I don’t get how our narrative is that we can’t beat “any good teams” when these other supposed “elite” teams can’t even beat the cupcakes sometimes.

At least we win the games we’re supposed to
Buffalo loses to New England. Miami sweeps them.

Buffalo barely beats the Giants. Miami beats them comfortably despite playing like crap.

But miami is the fraud
 
It goes to show me how the mental part of the game is the key factor

Mental as in motivated players, angry player, players that feel disrespected and play with a chip.
 
CA Dolfan said:
A win against the Chiefs and we can silence them all.
Myself especially!!! A win against the Chiefs would REALLY get me excited about this team, as would wins against the Bills and Jets (hopefully a sweep.)
 
Until the Dolphins beat a winning team and do it consistently, they will be considered as frauds. I have full faith they will do it.

Crying about it does nothing.
 
