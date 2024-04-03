 We're gonna pick an Edge at #21 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're gonna pick an Edge at #21

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,398
Reaction score
1,969
Best positional value out of our needs. We're missing TWO starting edges. We signed one. We paying Chubb big bucks to be irrelevant in '22, incur costly penalties and get injured down the stretch in '23, when he'll likely also miss most this next season.

We don't immediately need a starting OT and iOL is a reach.

WR/TE/DB would be overkill.

We're going iOL in the second.

DT in the 5th. Maybe trade up into the 3rd for one. We already brought a lot of bodies at iDL and we can bring more after the draft. Letting Wilkins go also shows how much we value the position.

WR late.
 
Fine by me.

Edge/IOL with the first two picks is exactly what I want.

I am not sure the right prospect will be there though and we ultimately trade the pick to someone who wants a CB.
 
Verse, Latu and Turner are the consensus top 3, one probably drops to 21..

Have to match him up with the best lineman on the board and see who wins
 
The DC we signed who had experience with Chubb is gone too.
 
djphinfan said:
Verse, Latu and Turner are the consensus top 3, one probably drops to 21..

Have to match him up with the best lineman on the board and see who wins
Click to expand...

I don't know man. Thats asking alot.

Falcons and Bears both need edge rushers. Hard to imagine all the teams picking 10-20 pass on that premium position with such a weak defensive class otherwise.

I would bet against it, rather heavily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom