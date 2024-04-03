We're gonna pick an Edge at #21

Carne Asada
Best positional value out of our needs. We're missing TWO starting edges. We signed one. We paying Chubb big bucks to be irrelevant in '22, incur costly penalties and get injured down the stretch in '23, when he'll likely also miss most this next season.
We don't immediately need a starting OT and iOL is a reach.
WR/TE/DB would be overkill.
We're going iOL in the second.
DT in the 5th. Maybe trade up into the 3rd for one. We already brought a lot of bodies at iDL and we can bring more after the draft. Letting Wilkins go also shows how much we value the position.
WR late.
