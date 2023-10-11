We're in a perfect spot right now!

Buzzkill today on the Achane news, HOWEVER we're in a great spot. Currently in first with a tougher little stretch coming up going to Phila and to Germany against KC, BUT if we split 2-2 over the next 4 and be sitting at 6-3 at the BYE, we'll be due to get the following players back...

Armstead

Ramsey

Wilson (back this week potentially)

Cracraft

EZ

Philips

Achane

Needham

Claypool will be up to speed. So that all leads to a healthy team in the back half of the year against a softer schedule and ultimately a showdown against Buffalo IN MIAMI for the East crown and first in the AFC (if Buffalo is even still in the mix).

It's feeling great being a fins fan these days! I'm still not convinced that we're not being extra cautious with Achane and we're keeping this team strong and healthy for the stretch run that matters most. I mean why rush Achane back when 4 game IR gets you to November 19th. This is the timeframe that we need everyone on deck and be rounding into form.