 We're in a perfect spot right now! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're in a perfect spot right now!

tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
693
Reaction score
1,343
Buzzkill today on the Achane news, HOWEVER we're in a great spot. Currently in first with a tougher little stretch coming up going to Phila and to Germany against KC, BUT if we split 2-2 over the next 4 and be sitting at 6-3 at the BYE, we'll be due to get the following players back...
Armstead
Ramsey
Wilson (back this week potentially)
Cracraft
EZ
Philips
Achane
Needham
Claypool will be up to speed. So that all leads to a healthy team in the back half of the year against a softer schedule and ultimately a showdown against Buffalo IN MIAMI for the East crown and first in the AFC (if Buffalo is even still in the mix).
It's feeling great being a fins fan these days! I'm still not convinced that we're not being extra cautious with Achane and we're keeping this team strong and healthy for the stretch run that matters most. I mean why rush Achane back when 4 game IR gets you to November 19th. This is the timeframe that we need everyone on deck and be rounding into form.
 
tggeorge said:
Buzzkill today on the Achane news, HOWEVER we're in a great spot. Currently in first with a tougher little stretch coming up going to Phila and to Germany against KC, BUT if we split 2-2 over the next 4 and be sitting at 6-3 at the BYE, we'll be due to get the following players back...
Armstead
Ramsey
Wilson (back this week potentially)
Cracraft
EZ
thumbnail

Philips
Achane
Needham
Claypool will be up to speed. So that all leads to a healthy team in the back half of the year against a softer schedule and ultimately a showdown against Buffalo IN MIAMI for the East crown and first in the AFC (if Buffalo is even still in the mix).
It's feeling great being a fins fan these days! I'm still not convinced that we're not being extra cautious with Achane and we're keeping this team strong and healthy for the stretch run that matters most. I mean why rush Achane back when 4 game IR gets you to November 19th. This is the timeframe that we need everyone on deck and be rounding into form.
Click to expand...
They are most definitely bringing true joy back to being a Dolphin fan. Kinda funny, what they have also done is make it hard to watch most of the other teams games, it's really remarkable how boring most of them appear now in comparison to one of our track meets. On a side note, you know we're back when the Publix flyer in the Daytona paper features "Tailgate the Dolphins way"..... it's been nothing but Jaguars for at least the last two decades around here, welcome aboard the bandwagon Publix!

20231011_140857.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20231011_140857.jpg
    20231011_140857.jpg
    72.4 KB · Views: 1
Golphindolphin said:
They are most definitely bringing true joy back to being a Dolphin fan. Kinda funny, what they have also done is make it hard to watch most of the other teams games, it's really remarkable how boring most of them appear now in comparison to one of our track meets.
Click to expand...
I literally said this to my wife last weekend. They're making it a fun product to watch, but most importantly they keep winning. When the offense is on schedule, they make it look soooo easy. I never imagined, after the last 20+ years, that I'd ever see a crisp, dominate offense like the one we're seeing this season.
Bless Mike McD!
 
When it rains in your neighborhood, does multi colored gum drops fall from the sky?

One game at a time dude
 
I wish it was as simple as all of these guys definitely being back after the bye.
 
These injuries seemingly creep up on us so randomly. I'm praying for QB1 to stay healthy all season!! It's almost like nothing visible will happen during a game however after the game you read that he has a stinger or something bruised and will be out for several weeks. So random!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom