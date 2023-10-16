 We're in need of a Running Back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're in need of a Running Back

With Achane on IR for several more weeks and Brooks likely heading there... we are perilously short at tailback.
Mostert, Ahmed, and (maybe) Wilson are all we have available at the moment... and no, I really doubt that Funk is the answer (though it is fun to sing).

I suspect that we'll bring somebody in... somebody cheap... and yes, we could poach Gaskin from the Vikings PS. He'd likely come back for a couple of game checks.
 
bring back gaskin..
 
