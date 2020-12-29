 We’re Screwed! Rudolph to Start | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We’re Screwed! Rudolph to Start

Steelers don't want anything to do with Baltimore in round 1? Trying to figure out the logic here. Seems like it's more a rest than an injury issue if they were announcing it Wednesday.
 
Ya I was just listening to press conference. It’s mason Rudolph time.
 
This was obvious. There just isn’t much difference between a 2 and 3 seed no matter what bills fan in peace says. Just isn’t. Especially when limited about of fans in stadium.

bills will probably play starters though. Lol. Whatever. Who cares. I am that point .
 
FinInYpsi said:
Steelers don't want anything to do with Baltimore in round 1? Trying to figure out the logic here. Seems like it's more a rest than an injury issue if they were announcing it Wednesday.
Why not? They swept them. Baltimore has blown out Jacksonville and the Giants, Whoopi doo. They gave up 45 to Cleveland the last time they played a good team.
 
bane said:
This was obvious. There just isn't much difference between a 2 and 3 seed no matter what bills fan in peace says. Just isn't. Especially when limited about of fans in stadium.

bills will probably play starters though. Lol. Whatever. Who cares. I am that point .

bills will probably play starters though. Lol. Whatever. Who cares. I am that point .
Because they’ll have their precious fans in the stands. Probably a vanilla game plan though but they are so talented they can beat us anyway.

When does McDermott speak? Anyone know?
 
Not so fast! Have we been paying attention to how Big Ben has played of late? Don't let the Colts game fool you either.
 
IMO, the NFL needs to make a move to minimize the situation where playoffs are decided by which teams are resting players. IMO, first tiebreaker should be current winning streak. This would put any team with a losing streak at the back of the bus in a tiebreaking scenario.
 
