We’re Screwed! Rudolph to Start

Up to us guys, Tomlin letting Cleveland in.
Why not? They swept them. Baltimore has blown out Jacksonville and the Giants, Whoopi doo. They gave up 45 to Cleveland the last time they played a good team.Steelers don't want anything to do with Baltimore in round 1? Trying to figure out the logic here. Seems like it's more a rest than an injury issue if they were announcing it Wednesday.
Because they’ll have their precious fans in the stands. Probably a vanilla game plan though but they are so talented they can beat us anyway.This was obvious. There just isn’t much difference between a 2 and 3 seed no matter what bills fan in peace says. Just isn’t. Especially when limited about of fans in stadium.
bills will probably play starters though. Lol. Whatever. Who cares. I am that point .
Bigger picture is it likely means several other starters won't play/play limited time.Not so fast! Have we been paying attention to how Big Ben has played of late? Don't let the Colts game fool you either.