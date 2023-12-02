Wes Welker on Hill...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Haven't seen it posted and haven't really checked either tbh... I was as excited as anyone to get Tyreek but I didn't expect that, dude's been an absolute baller in every aspect of being a football player since he got here. When Wes Welker starts a sentence with: "With all due respect to Randy Moss..."
*Really feels like Welker is growing into the coaching role, not sure who gets poached first, him or Frank?
*Lets all hope this wasn't posted earlier, or else the wrath of Loco shall rain down on all of us...
