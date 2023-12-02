 Wes Welker on Hill... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wes Welker on Hill...

Haven't seen it posted and haven't really checked either tbh... I was as excited as anyone to get Tyreek but I didn't expect that, dude's been an absolute baller in every aspect of being a football player since he got here. When Wes Welker starts a sentence with: "With all due respect to Randy Moss..."



*Really feels like Welker is growing into the coaching role, not sure who gets poached first, him or Frank?
*Lets all hope this wasn't posted earlier, or else the wrath of Loco shall rain down on all of us...
 
Damn that was a cool ass video about hill and our team in general
 
Just watched Hill's interview and his response was: "Wow he really said that...", with a facial expression that to me, looked like "thanks for the extra pressure bro"...

2:40
 
There were certainly some things in Hill's history that I didn't care for. But I do believe that people can grow and mature. Many never do, some take longer than you'd like, but I try not to assume that a person won't. Since becoming a Dolphin he's been almost perfectly exemplary. (I was among the group that saw that Marina incident as nothing from the beginning). Hill in Miami has been a game changer. Among the best acquisitions in team history.
 
Welker didn’t add any pressure in any way ?
 
