We've got too much for the Bills!!!

We watched some of the coaches show. McD is so awesome!! He explains something that is totally technical and Bokamper is so lost he says what went through your mind during the game? Achane looks so cool. He said we all very fast but we can get physical too!! Tyreek just posted on Twitter, let's play fast today. Mostert looks so damn happy to be a Dolphin, Waddle is back, Fangio is a genius, Holland is amazing, Van Ginkle is also amazing, I have a feeling that Ogbah is going to do something special!!

We are the better team, with the better coaching. We have passed this team by in talent and blow them away on team speed. Our QB in this system is the deadliest assassin in the NFL. After today all will know the Dolphins rule the AFC East!! The time they are a changin'!!!

Come home with the W and no injuries!!