We've Had Quite a Collection of QBs Since Danny Boy

Sorry I couldn't get the column headers to align but I'm sure you're smart enough to nuke it out.
|Player
|From
|To
|G
|Record
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Kyle Mackey
|1987
|1987
|3
|1–2
|57
|109
|604
|3
|5
|Scott Stankavage
|1987
|1987
|3
|—
|4
|7
|8
|0
|1
|Ron Jaworski
|1988
|1988
|16
|—
|9
|14
|123
|1
|0
|Scott Secules
|1989
|1991
|45
|—
|33
|70
|393
|2
|5
|Scott Mitchell
|1991
|1993
|31
|3–4
|135
|241
|1805
|12
|9
|Steve DeBerg
|1993
|1993
|5
|2–2
|113
|188
|1521
|6
|7
|Doug Pederson
|1993
|1993
|7
|—
|4
|8
|41
|0
|0
|Bernie Kosar
|1994
|1996
|14
|0–2
|105
|152
|987
|5
|6
|Dan McGwire
|1995
|1995
|1
|—
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Craig Erickson
|1996
|1997
|9
|1–2
|68
|127
|945
|4
|3
|Damon Huard
|1998
|2000
|34
|5–1
|170
|288
|1691
|9
|8
|Scott Zolak
|1999
|1999
|1
|—
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jay Fiedler
|2000
|2004
|62
|36–23
|936
|1603
|11040
|66
|63
|Ray Lucas
|2001
|2002
|17
|2–4
|94
|163
|1090
|4
|6
|Sage Rosenfels
|2002
|2005
|13
|0–2
|54
|109
|776
|6
|6
|Brian Griese
|2003
|2003
|5
|3–2
|74
|130
|813
|5
|6
|A.J. Feeley
|2004
|2004
|11
|3–5
|191
|356
|1893
|11
|15
|Gus Frerotte
|2005
|2005
|16
|9–6
|257
|494
|2996
|18
|13
|Daunte Culpepper
|2006
|2006
|4
|1–3
|81
|134
|929
|2
|3
|Cleo Lemon
|2006
|2007
|13
|1–7
|211
|377
|2185
|8
|7
|Joey Harrington
|2006
|2006
|11
|5–6
|223
|388
|2236
|12
|15
|John Beck
|2007
|2007
|5
|0–4
|60
|107
|559
|1
|3
|Trent Green
|2007
|2007
|5
|0–5
|85
|141
|987
|5
|7
|Chad Pennington
|2008
|2010
|20
|12–8
|373
|552
|4085
|20
|9
|Chad Henne
|2008
|2011
|36
|13–18
|646
|1065
|7114
|31
|37
|Tyler Thigpen
|2009
|2010
|6
|0–1
|37
|70
|518
|3
|4
|Pat White
|2009
|2009
|13
|—
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Matt Moore
|2011
|2017
|27
|8–9
|359
|591
|4298
|29
|19
|J.P. Losman
|2011
|2011
|2
|—
|6
|10
|60
|0
|0
|Ryan Tannehill
|2012
|2018
|88
|42–46
|1829
|2911
|20434
|123
|75
|Jay Cutler
|2017
|2017
|14
|6–8
|266
|429
|2666
|19
|14
|David Fales
|2017
|2017
|2
|—
|29
|43
|265
|1
|1
|Brock Osweiler
|2018
|2018
|7
|2–3
|113
|178
|1247
|6
|4
|Josh Rosen
|2019
|2019
|6
|0–3
|58
|109
|567
|1
|5
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|2019
|2020
|24
|9–11
|494
|769
|5620
|33
|21
|Tua Tagovailoa
|2020
|2020
|10
|6–3
|186
|290
|1814
|11
|5