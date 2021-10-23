 We've Had Quite a Collection of QBs Since Danny Boy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We've Had Quite a Collection of QBs Since Danny Boy

Sorry I couldn't get the column headers to align but I'm sure you're smart enough to nuke it out.

PlayerFromToGRecordCompAttYdsTDInt
Kyle Mackey1987198731–25710960435
Scott Stankavage19871987347801
Ron Jaworski198819881691412310
Scott Secules1989199145337039325
Scott Mitchell19911993313–41352411805129
Steve DeBerg1993199352–2113188152167
Doug Pederson199319937484100
Bernie Kosar19941996140–210515298756
Dan McGwire19951995101000
Craig Erickson1996199791–26812794543
Damon Huard19982000345–1170288169198
Scott Zolak19991999104000
Jay Fiedler200020046236–239361603110406663
Ray Lucas20012002172–494163109046
Sage Rosenfels20022005130–25410977666
Brian Griese2003200353–27413081356
A.J. Feeley20042004113–519135618931115
Gus Frerotte20052005169–625749429961813
Daunte Culpepper2006200641–38113492923
Cleo Lemon20062007131–7211377218587
Joey Harrington20062006115–622338822361215
John Beck2007200750–46010755913
Trent Green2007200750–58514198757
Chad Pennington200820102012–83735524085209
Chad Henne200820113613–18646106571143137
Tyler Thigpen2009201060–1377051834
Pat White200920091305000
Matt Moore20112017278–935959142982919
J.P. Losman2011201126106000
Ryan Tannehill201220188842–46182929112043412375
Jay Cutler20172017146–826642926661914
David Fales201720172294326511
Brock Osweiler2018201872–3113178124764
Josh Rosen2019201960–35810956715
Ryan Fitzpatrick20192020249–1149476956203321
Tua Tagovailoa20202020106–31862901814115
 
Pennington was the best out of the bunch, sorry Tannehill guys, but Pennington accomplished more in two years here than RT did in 7. Matt Moore was cool too.
 
Tiger said:
Pennington was the best out of the bunch, sorry Tannehill guys, but Pennington accomplished more in two years here than RT did in 7. Matt Moore was cool too.
Click to expand...
I disagree. Tannehill was the best QB since Marino retired. And just like now with Tua, Tannehill was surrounded by chaos, incompetence, and a lack of talent.
 
