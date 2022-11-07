Weve waited 30 years to have an elite Offense.... but defense wins championships.

Gotta love our offense, explosive, consistent and fun as 5hit to watch.



Our defense has enough talent at every position to be at least a top 15 unit. Maybe top 10.



Watching our defense yesterday made me realize that Josh Boyer must be removed as the defensive playcaller.



Let's take a trip down memory lane for a second, Flores was clearly calling plays for most of his tenure here, with pretty much the same roster on D as we have right now. Last year it was reported that Boyer was calling plays for the first 8 weeks and then our DB coach Gerald Alexander took over playcalling duties (ellegedly) after week 8 and the defense went back to being dominant. I believe it was Alexander's wife that tweeted he was the one calling the defense plays down the stretch when we went 8-1 to end the year. I now totally believe she was telling the truth.



This team has the talent on offense and defense to win a Superbowl.



However we won't win it with Boyer calling the defense. It simply won't happen, the guy is not only bad as a playcaller, when you consider the talent we have on the defense, he could be the worst defensive playcaller in the NFL.



I prey someone high in the organization realizes this and makes him at least give up playcalling duties. Should he be fired? Yes but I understand that's probably not gonna happen during the season but we could at least let someone else call the plays.



If we make this change our defense will immediately improve, I have no doubt. We will be Superbowl contenders immediately, the only thing that could hold us back is injuries and our steamy pile of dog 5hit we have kicking the ball.