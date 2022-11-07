 Weve waited 30 years to have an elite Offense.... but defense wins championships. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Weve waited 30 years to have an elite Offense.... but defense wins championships.

Gotta love our offense, explosive, consistent and fun as 5hit to watch.

Our defense has enough talent at every position to be at least a top 15 unit. Maybe top 10.

Watching our defense yesterday made me realize that Josh Boyer must be removed as the defensive playcaller.

Let's take a trip down memory lane for a second, Flores was clearly calling plays for most of his tenure here, with pretty much the same roster on D as we have right now. Last year it was reported that Boyer was calling plays for the first 8 weeks and then our DB coach Gerald Alexander took over playcalling duties (ellegedly) after week 8 and the defense went back to being dominant. I believe it was Alexander's wife that tweeted he was the one calling the defense plays down the stretch when we went 8-1 to end the year. I now totally believe she was telling the truth.

This team has the talent on offense and defense to win a Superbowl.

However we won't win it with Boyer calling the defense. It simply won't happen, the guy is not only bad as a playcaller, when you consider the talent we have on the defense, he could be the worst defensive playcaller in the NFL.

I prey someone high in the organization realizes this and makes him at least give up playcalling duties. Should he be fired? Yes but I understand that's probably not gonna happen during the season but we could at least let someone else call the plays.

If we make this change our defense will immediately improve, I have no doubt. We will be Superbowl contenders immediately, the only thing that could hold us back is injuries and our steamy pile of dog 5hit we have kicking the ball.
 
You are certainly right. I thought defense would be our calling card this year. Offense and tua balling out but defense is historically bad. When we match up with the heavyweights of the league in the playoffs that will be a problem. On the plus side i dont think we can be stopped on offense. Once coach irons out clock management we will outscore everyone
 
The play calling theory has been explained in the 347.

You should read it
 
I think you've overstated our talent on defense but its not as bad as the result on the field. Our secondary is a mess. X looks like a shell of himself (maybe b/c of injury). Holland is the only alpha dog we have back there. Our linebackers are a combination of bad and I believe having to compensate for our secondary issues by playing deeper than they normally would. Ogbah is MIA (maybe b/c of injury). Our run defense, against actual running backs, is stout. Our pass rush has some potential but they're just a step too slow.
 
We didn't have 60% of our starting DBs out last year too. And the defense was pretty bad for much of last year too.
 
We don't have the same D as last year. Byron Jones has been out all year. Howard has been gimpy in close to half of the games. They were the two that the whole D was built on. Then Needham went down. Then Brandon Jones went down. Then Kader has been out. Davis has missed time.
 
It would be nice if we actually figured out how to score in the 4th quarter. We can't just keep leaving teams hanging around.
 
Our defense was propped up by being aggressive and getting turnovers. X has not played to his level and hasn't gotten a pick this year. He nearly had one yesterday, but the penalties negated his one play. He really hasn't been close to another one. He is getting beaten every game and no longer being avoided.
 
I’ve covered this topic enough - our secondary is decimated, 4 of our 5 starting secondary players are either out or playing injured. Our high paid starting RDE is so injured they went and traded for another alpha DE and IMMEDIATELY gave him 70% of Ogbahs snaps in the first game.

And with all that, we have had multiple games where our defense played LITERALLY LIGHTS OUT.

With all that, our defense is literally the only reason we won games against the Steelers and Patriots and shut down the Bills.

They have flaws and injuries and probably had their worst game against the Bears, but man, look around the NFL, we are as good as anyone.

Never seen a more sour fan base. You guys are in better spirits when we are worse. Anxiety and psychosis everywhere.
 
Defense was porous to say the least yesterday but let’s not forget that we have had a few games where the offense was just ok and the defense held their ground to keep us in the game and then win. NE, Pitt come to mind

Im not ready to fire everyone…yet
 
Well yes the Ravens with Trent Dilfer are a prime example that defense can win a championship and obviously is a key part of how successful a team can be but plenty of other factors also. If we can keep up the offensive prowess we have shown and the defense just becomes a bit better than half ass, we can still make as deep a run in the playoff as anyone.
 
