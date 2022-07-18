What 3 guys concern me most on the Dolphins

OL coach Matt Applebaum This coach has no NFL experience and is in charge of what was by far the worst offensive line in the NFL last year. The majority of those same players on that line are returning this year and will be counted on to contribute while learning a new blocking system.

Defensive Coordinator 3 years NFL experience as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. The question here is who was actually in charge of the Miami Dolphins defense the first half of the season and who was in charge in t he e 2nd half when they played lights out. Flores or Boyer? Rumours say Flores the second half of last season.

Mike McDaniel Head Coach. McDaniel is a rookie head NFL coach. Lots of glowing reports so far about Mike but will he be just another one positional head coach like we have had recently a offensive coach guru ie Adam Gase or defensive minded Brian Flores where one side of the team blossoms and the other side flounders.

We have a talented roster that looks good on paper but it's only as good as it's leaders on the field.