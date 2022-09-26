What a Brilliant Design of a Stadium.......

HRS was designed absolutely brilliantly with the greatest effect in September when the visiting team is in the sun the entire game and our beloved Dolphins are in the shade. I don't care about the noise in Seattle or anyplace else you can keep it. The sun and heat+humidity is an absolute advantage to the Dolphins which was on clear display for the world to see yesterday when the Jills controlled the time of possession and yardage, etc. In the end it was the Dolphins who made the plays to win the game, to my absolute glee and indescribable excitement. If twenty degree weather is an advantage for the Jills then let's bundle up and go up there and prove to the world that we are worthy opponents once again later this season.