What about Jimmy G?

He has led a team to a SB. Clearly a competent NFL starter, which as much as I love Tua, not sure I can say the same for him yet.

Clearly not as physically gifted as Watson, but doesn't carry the off-field baggage and would be MUCH cheaper in both salary cap and trade compensation.

Any interest?
 
I met Jimmy G once at a restaurant I was GM at. He was awesome. Not sure about him as our QB though.
 
No thank you. There's a reason SF drafted Lance. It's not just the injuries either, although that's a big part of it.
 
Watson is the answer. Jimmy G is better than anybody we have now but we need a long term franchise QB.
 
The Dolphins will be mediocre for the next decade if they trade for Watson. So basically they will be no better with Watson than they have been the past 2 decade.

You build a consistent winner with draft picks. Not by trading all your high draft picks for a QB who has never taken his team past the second round of the playoffs. Especially when those Texans playoff teams were much more talented than the present Dolphin team.
 
