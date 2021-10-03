What about Jimmy G?

Dollhouse said: Watson is the answer. Jimmy G is better than anybody we have now but we need a long term franchise QB. Click to expand...

The Dolphins will be mediocre for the next decade if they trade for Watson. So basically they will be no better with Watson than they have been the past 2 decade.You build a consistent winner with draft picks. Not by trading all your high draft picks for a QB who has never taken his team past the second round of the playoffs. Especially when those Texans playoff teams were much more talented than the present Dolphin team.