What about Julio Jones?

I saw it trending on Twitter that the Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones. What if the Dolphins make an offer? I think with the money owed and the age you aren’t looking at throwing a first and I really believe the fins have the capital to make it happen. Maybe next years second and a fourth/fifth? I get that he’s one of the elite pass catchers in the league, but I really don’t think they get a better offer. Fuller/Parker/Jones and maybe Pitts? Falcons take Chase fourth, Cincinnati takes either Sewell/Pitts (Chase I think is the only player they would debate taking instead of Sewell because of the connection.) and Pitts to the Fins. You’d get the chance to see what you have in Tua and if he works out great, if not you have an arsenal for whomever you bring in next. Thoughts?