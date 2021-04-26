 What about Julio Jones? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What about Julio Jones?

R

RealThoughtsofB

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2021
Messages
2
Reaction score
1
Age
25
Location
North Carolina
I saw it trending on Twitter that the Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones. What if the Dolphins make an offer? I think with the money owed and the age you aren’t looking at throwing a first and I really believe the fins have the capital to make it happen. Maybe next years second and a fourth/fifth? I get that he’s one of the elite pass catchers in the league, but I really don’t think they get a better offer. Fuller/Parker/Jones and maybe Pitts? Falcons take Chase fourth, Cincinnati takes either Sewell/Pitts (Chase I think is the only player they would debate taking instead of Sewell because of the connection.) and Pitts to the Fins. You’d get the chance to see what you have in Tua and if he works out great, if not you have an arsenal for whomever you bring in next. Thoughts?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,687
Reaction score
2,806
He is 32 and his cap hit the next 3 years is 23 million, 19 million and 19 million.

So no.


IF the Fins were inches away from the SB and the last piece was a big play WR he would make sense but it would be unlikely that the team could take his $$$$ on in that situation.
 
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

Waterboy
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
1,714
Reaction score
675
Location
USA
Falcons supposedly taking calls. It amazes me any team would even consider taking on that contract for an oft-injured aging star.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
3,577
Reaction score
4,784
Wishfishin said:
Falcons supposedly taking calls. It amazes me any team would even consider taking on that contract for an oft-injured aging star.
Click to expand...
I mean, he's not oft-injured. Before this year he missed 4 games in 6 years.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,333
Reaction score
12,036
Location
Bahamas
Wishfishin said:
Falcons supposedly taking calls. It amazes me any team would even consider taking on that contract for an oft-injured aging star.
Click to expand...
I think it's a smoke screen from Atlanta.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
7,502
Reaction score
10,141
Location
Boise, ID
Wishfishin said:
Falcons supposedly taking calls. It amazes me any team would even consider taking on that contract for an oft-injured aging star.
Click to expand...
Yep, 'Total Access' and 'NFL Live' this last hour are both reporting it. I'm sure Miami wants no part of Julio. Gonna be interesting to see what ATL does in the next couple days.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,177
Reaction score
6,340
Age
68
Location
Miami
The Dolphins are still rebuilding and by the time they are ready to contend for a SB, Jones will likely be retired. If he was 5 years younger, I would have no problem with trading for him. Yet at his age and the amount he would take up against the cap, no thank you,
 
S

SpeedKills

Rookie
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
3
Reaction score
0
RealThoughtsofB said:
I saw it trending on Twitter that the Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones. What if the Dolphins make an offer? I think with the money owed and the age you aren’t looking at throwing a first and I really believe the fins have the capital to make it happen. Maybe next years second and a fourth/fifth? I get that he’s one of the elite pass catchers in the league, but I really don’t think they get a better offer. Fuller/Parker/Jones and maybe Pitts? Falcons take Chase fourth, Cincinnati takes either Sewell/Pitts (Chase I think is the only player they would debate taking instead of Sewell because of the connection.) and Pitts to the Fins. You’d get the chance to see what you have in Tua and if he works out great, if not you have an arsenal for whomever you bring in next. Thoughts?
Click to expand...
I love it maybe i would give up our second 1st round pick and parker for Julio J. Maybe playing outside on grass want be a brutal on his ankles etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom