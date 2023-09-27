 What are matchups vs Bills Defense of concerns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What are matchups vs Bills Defense of concerns

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Greg Rousseau
Ed Oliver or Jordan Phillips Or Daquan Jone inside
Leonard Floyd or Shaq Lawson
I think our O line will be the key to the win.
any word on if or when the Bills get back Von Miller?
I feel there defense is a little attacking with Leslie Frazier gone and Sean McDermott calling plays .
I feel good about our chance to go get a win, but the memories of the beat downs and tough breaks
haunts me .
A healthy Waddle will help
protecting Tua is job one
Can we run on them?
How many of you would bet say $250.00 on Miami and take the points?
I will.🤞
we are making a trip there to see the Raiders , after last year seeing the Texans.
it was a great expiernce and the fans we met all so good to visit with and helpful.
 
Terron armstead adds another dimension to the left side

McDaniel has taken some plays from New Orleans when it comes to what armstead does well

Get him outside the zone and down the field to lead block is his specialty.

I really think we should play Lamm in certain games to keep him fresh for our playoff run, sorry lil off topic
 
If the Fins can continue to get open quickly and Tua continues to throw on time with accuracy the Buffalo pass rush should not matter very much.

I want to see Miami be able to run the ball AT them with some consistency to balance things and to take some pressure off the passing game.

I think the game will be decided by the Bills Offense vs the Fins defense more than the other way around.

I will take some of the monster throws Allen will make but don't let him kill you when he takes off and runs.I think that is the obvious key to any team playing Buffalo.

Oh and piss in Stefon Diggs cornflakes if possible, he can get cranky and a cranky Diggs helps no one. 😣😖😫😩😢😭😤😡🤬
 
this post is for any jills fans who are lurking, and for the Op not to worry.

I would just tell you that we as an offense are executing the plays called at a high level..no penalties everyone knowing their job and Tua making the right decision.

Execution at a high level travels well and in hostile environments..

We can beat your ass in many ways..you wanna give us the short passing stuff? Tua will put the passes in the right places so our playmakers can do something with the ball and we’ll just cut you up real nice and slow.


You back off and play 6 men in the box because ur scared of our speed, then we will pound you on the ground into submission, FYi, our Oline LOVES to run block, they some nasty mother ****ers, but it’s a secret.

Go ahead and blitz and play man on man with Hill and waddle, I dare you, one of the specialties of our coach is a master class on how to get off the line..

They need to figure out how to matchup against us..we have all the leverage
 
I don't know how we'll ever know anything about their defense, without BillsFanInPeace here to tell us how all their back-ups they have to play are pro-bowlers and even better than the starters!!

I'm real curious how they're going to approach this game on defense. They have some advantages in their front 7, their LBs cover passes well and so far they're not really "stout" in stopping the run, eventhough they're 2nd in the league in rush yards per game allowed. The Jets put 172 yards on the ground on 'em. That was their only close game where the other team didn't have to throw the ball a ton to catch up. They lead the league in INTs (7), but they've played a super trio of QBs in Grappaho, Zach Wilson and Howell.

McD's time to shine, again. I fully believe he spent a fat chunk of time in the off-season studying this team, and applying appropriate wizardry to his approach...and this year, he's VERY good at getting the plays in quick and having the entire offense orchestrated on their assignments...last year these were big negatives. This unit, in particular, is fully bought-in and ready to eat. The chess match will be super interesting...and I'm praying Williams will be a go.
 
harmonkoz said:
I was responding to "It's amazing how great the jills' D has looked against those perennial powerhouses", what do you expect?
You're on a Dolphins site, not a Bills site. Expect exactly that or take your buster ass back over to wherever you came from.
 
I can’t speak to the bills, but if I had the horses for it, I would rather go down fighting than just making Tua dink and dunk like NE did.

I would send 5 or 6 every time and mug the receivers for the first 5 yards. I would also run stunts where I hold the OL to try to get the free runner at Tua in the middle.

Make Tua hold it longer and dare the officials to keep throwing flags. Get Tua on the ground and see if he gets happy feet.

I’m not saying it would work, but that’s plan A if I have the athleticism on my squad. Make Miami prove they have a counter.

It will be interesting to see what they prioritize stopping on defense.
 
laxcoach said:
I can’t speak to the bills, but if I had the horses for it, I would rather go down fighting than just making Tua dink and dunk like NE did.

I would send 5 or 6 every time and mug the receivers for the first 5 yards. I would also run stunts where I hold the OL to try to get the free runner at Tua in the middle.

Make Tua hold it longer and dare the officials to keep throwing flags. Get Tua on the ground and see if he gets happy feet.

I’m not saying it would work, but that’s plan A if I have the athleticism on my squad. Make Miami prove they have a counter.

It will be interesting to see what they prioritize stopping on defense.
If the first three weeks tendencies hold, we are going to bring the heat without bringing the heat. We are #1 in Sacks and we rarely blitz, which means they are beating their blockers. According to NextGen, if the ball is not out in 2.5 seconds, Buffalo is hitting you. We are getting ready to find out if you can pass protect.
 
harmonkoz said:
If the first three weeks tendencies hold, we are going to bring the heat without bringing the heat. We are #1 in Sacks and we rarely blitz, which means they are beating their blockers. According to NextGen, if the ball is not out in 2.5 seconds, Buffalo is hitting you. We are getting ready to find out if you can pass protect.
the ball is out quicker than 2.5

Whoever plays on your left side Floyd or espenesa will be nullified by Armstead
 
