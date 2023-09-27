What are matchups vs Bills Defense of concerns

HollowBeast
Greg Rousseau
Ed Oliver or Jordan Phillips Or Daquan Jone inside
Leonard Floyd or Shaq Lawson
I think our O line will be the key to the win.
any word on if or when the Bills get back Von Miller?
I feel there defense is a little attacking with Leslie Frazier gone and Sean McDermott calling plays .
I feel good about our chance to go get a win, but the memories of the beat downs and tough breaks
haunts me .
A healthy Waddle will help
protecting Tua is job one
Can we run on them?
How many of you would bet say $250.00 on Miami and take the points?
I will.
we are making a trip there to see the Raiders , after last year seeing the Texans.
it was a great expiernce and the fans we met all so good to visit with and helpful.
