What are matchups vs Bills Defense of concerns

Ed Oliver or Jordan Phillips Or Daquan Jone inside

Leonard Floyd or Shaq Lawson

I think our O line will be the key to the win.

any word on if or when the Bills get back Von Miller?

I feel there defense is a little attacking with Leslie Frazier gone and Sean McDermott calling plays .

I feel good about our chance to go get a win, but the memories of the beat downs and tough breaks

haunts me .

A healthy Waddle will help

protecting Tua is job one

Can we run on them?

How many of you would bet say $250.00 on Miami and take the points?

I will.

we are making a trip there to see the Raiders , after last year seeing the Texans.

I don't know how we'll ever know anything about their defense, without BillsFanInPeace here to tell us how all their back-ups they have to play are pro-bowlers and even better than the starters!!I'm real curious how they're going to approach this game on defense. They have some advantages in their front 7, their LBs cover passes well and so far they're not really "stout" in stopping the run, eventhough they're 2nd in the league in rush yards per game allowed. The Jets put 172 yards on the ground on 'em. That was their only close game where the other team didn't have to throw the ball a ton to catch up. They lead the league in INTs (7), but they've played a super trio of QBs in Grappaho, Zach Wilson and Howell.McD's time to shine, again. I fully believe he spent a fat chunk of time in the off-season studying this team, and applying appropriate wizardry to his approach...and this year, he's VERY good at getting the plays in quick and having the entire offense orchestrated on their assignments...last year these were big negatives. This unit, in particular, is fully bought-in and ready to eat. The chess match will be super interesting...and I'm praying Williams will be a go.