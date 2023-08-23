What are the best 2 photos we've seen from 2022 Tua to 2023 Tua? how much muscle we talking ?

broccoli rob
Jan 7, 2012
4,124
1,432
This Ryan Clark/ Tua sh*t is garbage. I feel stupid even posting this. However, this part I am concerned about...
To me? Tua looks a bit more durable and bigger. I can't quite figure out how much muscle we are talking.
These are the contrast pics I came up with but idk... anyone have anything more convincing lol
