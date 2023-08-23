 What are the best 2 photos we've seen from 2022 Tua to 2023 Tua? how much muscle we talking ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What are the best 2 photos we've seen from 2022 Tua to 2023 Tua? how much muscle we talking ?

broccoli rob

broccoli rob

This Ryan Clark/ Tua sh*t is garbage. I feel stupid even posting this. However, this part I am concerned about...

To me? Tua looks a bit more durable and bigger. I can't quite figure out how much muscle we are talking.

These are the contrast pics I came up with but idk... anyone have anything more convincing lol


r1211804_1296x729_16-9.jpg
 
I think there is a clear difference in his neck and shoulder area.
 
It’s obvious what Nick Hicks philosophy was this past offseason

Even though Tua says he would of preferred to be lighter

Tua mentions he was lifting heavier weights, so possibly Hicks had Tua increase his caloric intake so he could beef up therefore giving him some extra strength to lift those heavier weights.

In person and up close it looked to me had added some muscle to his upper body, along with that extra weight that was put on.

Now, what Tua should be instructed to do is drop the fat now, keep the protein up but trim off the fat so the body can get a little quicker.
 
images
Rookie year. It was tiny Tua with no arm.
1692825890240.png

Now it is fat Tua with no work ethic.
1692825972217.png

Signed, Mainstream Sock Jocks.
 
If its me at that press briefing I would have grabbed my balls and say Ryan these things are heavy man.
 
