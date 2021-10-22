 What are we going to do to win this Sunday? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What are we going to do to win this Sunday?

With all the lamentations and plans for the distant future of the Dolphins I was surprised not to find any posts about our game Sunday.

OK, I'll start one.

I think we'll win because - we've tried everything else and it's not working.

Why not just quit overthinking everything, play straight forward, unexciting plays over and over again until we score.

We can develop a 12 man rush; it can't be less effective then what we've been doing and maybe the other Offensive players will "trip" over our players and fumble, or maybe we get to their QB; even if it is accidental.

That's the game plan I recommend!

What game plan would you like to see - it's not likely to be worse then what we've been doing so far - LOL
 
