What are we going to do to win this Sunday?

Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 5,858
- Reaction score
- 8,579
- Age
- 75
- Location
- High Point, NC
With all the lamentations and plans for the distant future of the Dolphins I was surprised not to find any posts about our game Sunday.
OK, I'll start one.
I think we'll win because - we've tried everything else and it's not working.
Why not just quit overthinking everything, play straight forward, unexciting plays over and over again until we score.
We can develop a 12 man rush; it can't be less effective then what we've been doing and maybe the other Offensive players will "trip" over our players and fumble, or maybe we get to their QB; even if it is accidental.
That's the game plan I recommend!
What game plan would you like to see - it's not likely to be worse then what we've been doing so far - LOL
OK, I'll start one.
I think we'll win because - we've tried everything else and it's not working.
Why not just quit overthinking everything, play straight forward, unexciting plays over and over again until we score.
We can develop a 12 man rush; it can't be less effective then what we've been doing and maybe the other Offensive players will "trip" over our players and fumble, or maybe we get to their QB; even if it is accidental.
That's the game plan I recommend!
What game plan would you like to see - it's not likely to be worse then what we've been doing so far - LOL