There’s enough talent in the backfield to severely limit the passing game and force the QB to hold onto the ball for an extra second or two.



There’s enough talent (when healthy) to capitalise on that extra time and abuse QBs with an off-the-edge pass rush.



Interior run defence is a bit unknown. We have less talent there than last year. I’d say our linebackers are better against the run though which may offset that.



If there’s an area or some concern it would be covering tight ends. I’m not sure we have the linebacker to do it consistently and we traditionally haven’t been great there anyway. Maybe Weaver could use a safety here though.



Overall this Defence looks very strong with a healthy Chubb and Phillips. I’d hope we’re aggressive all year and trust the backfield. Last year we did ok in terms of yards but gave up a lot of points. I’d like to see this defence shut some teams down for long spells and get off the field quickly. Health is the one thing that could get in the way.