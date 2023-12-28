What Are Your Football Instincts Saying To You About This Weekend? DOOM ON or DOOM OFF?

My football instincts are telling me not to have expectations. It all rides on and rests with coach McDaniel putting together a game plan that is going to keep the Ravens from getting comfortable. If we are too predictable, they will blow up the stuff this team likes to do. We've seen it before, both last season and this one, where teams take away pieces of the field and force Tua into situations where he will try and force plays to happen. We have to have answers for those situations when elite defenses clog where we intend to do business.



I don't really see the Ravens as being a high octane offense. They get it done pretty often, but I don't sense that this is a team that is going to pile 40+ on the Dolphins the way that Buffalo did. This team needs to focus on keeping the chains moving and they will hang with the Ravens. Don't turn the ball over, and there's a good chance the Ravens will be the ones to make the mistake(s) that will allow Miami to take a W on the road.