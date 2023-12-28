 What Are Your Football Instincts Saying To You About This Weekend? DOOM ON or DOOM OFF? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Are Your Football Instincts Saying To You About This Weekend? DOOM ON or DOOM OFF?

DOOM ON or DOOM OFF?

  • Total voters
    11
  • This poll will close: .
Saw what the Ravens blitz package did to SF Monday night and got that nagging feeling this is not going to play out in our favor

They are also healthier than Miami by a mile so in essence starters vs backups on most fronts

Hopefully in dead wrong
 
james-brown-dancing.gif
 
My football instincts are telling me not to have expectations. It all rides on and rests with coach McDaniel putting together a game plan that is going to keep the Ravens from getting comfortable. If we are too predictable, they will blow up the stuff this team likes to do. We've seen it before, both last season and this one, where teams take away pieces of the field and force Tua into situations where he will try and force plays to happen. We have to have answers for those situations when elite defenses clog where we intend to do business.

I don't really see the Ravens as being a high octane offense. They get it done pretty often, but I don't sense that this is a team that is going to pile 40+ on the Dolphins the way that Buffalo did. This team needs to focus on keeping the chains moving and they will hang with the Ravens. Don't turn the ball over, and there's a good chance the Ravens will be the ones to make the mistake(s) that will allow Miami to take a W on the road.
 
I have cautious optimism. The Miami Dolphins are a well coached team, playing for each other, with a better roster than Baltimore. If Fangio has an answer for Lamar this game could get out of hand even. Miami can score way faster than Baltimore can.

Long winded way of saying I think the Fins win and the media moves the goal posts again.
 
I feel good about this game because we competed with the Chiefs and the Cowboys, Ravens are a team in that range, Tua is better than Lamar, and their secondary is slow and we are fast.
Now, we were not good at scoring against the Chiefs and the Cowboys, but neither were they against us. I feel good, I think we are the antidote for the Ravens.
 
I'm in the "we'll see what we have" camp. I believe the team has the talent to win the game, even with the injuries, but will they? I believe our defense can mitigate Jackson enough to keep them under 24 points, can we score 24? The Shitbirds' DC seems to be a guy that can make great adjustments...can McD counter?

Most crucially IMO, the Ravens play bully-ball and are extremely physical/violent on both sides of the ball. If we can't match or render that ineffective, we're screwed. Tua's thumb being the biggest concern there. He was under a shitload of pressure against Dallas...we need to stave that some in this one, or we have no chance IMO...heavy dose of solid running would certainly help.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I'm in the "we'll see what we have" camp. I believe the team has the talent to win the game, even with the injuries, but will they? I believe our defense can mitigate Jackson enough to keep them under 24 points, can we score 24? The Shitbirds' DC seems to be a guy that can make great adjustments...can McD counter?

Most crucially IMO, the Ravens play bully-ball and are extremely physical/violent on both sides of the ball. If we can't match or render that ineffective, we're screwed. Tua's thumb being the biggest concern there. He was under a shitload of pressure against Dallas...we need to stave that some in this one, or we have no chance IMO...heavy dose of solid running would certainly help.
Click to expand...
I don’t remember tua being under a shitload of pressure against the pokes
 
Ravens had Stephen’s pop up on injury report as a DNP. There could be some secondary issues for them if he and Hamilton are out.
 
NBP81 said:
If you don't feel great as a Fins fan with them sitting at 11-4 playing for the 1st seed on Sunday... Just give up man, sports aren't for you...
Click to expand...

I'm encouraged by the way the season has developed so far. Further, I'm excited at the thought of what could be.

AgentXof12 said:
My football instincts are telling me not to have expectations. It all rides on and rests with coach McDaniel putting together a game plan that is going to keep the Ravens from getting comfortable. If we are too predictable, they will blow up the stuff this team likes to do. We've seen it before, both last season and this one, where teams take away pieces of the field and force Tua into situations where he will try and force plays to happen. We have to have answers for those situations when elite defenses clog where we intend to do business.

I don't really see the Ravens as being a high octane offense. They get it done pretty often, but I don't sense that this is a team that is going to pile 40+ on the Dolphins the way that Buffalo did. This team needs to focus on keeping the chains moving and they will hang with the Ravens. Don't turn the ball over, and there's a good chance the Ravens will be the ones to make the mistake(s) that will allow Miami to take a W on the road.
Click to expand...

I agree McD is the X factor for this game.

That said, a great deal of McD's cunning plan depends on if AJ plays & how well Liam plays.
 
What does the wheel of misfortune say Mikey?

I say we go down first by 7 then 10-3 by end of Q1.

The team starts to loosen and up and play free. Half time 17-17.

Lamar starts feeling the tension in Q3 as we take the lead 20-17. He fumbles. We make it 27-17.

In Q4 they score to make it 27-24 with 8 mins to go. We answer back with another field goal to make is 30-24 with 4 mins to play. Lamar marches them down to the 6th yard line at two min warning. 2nd and goal from the four, Lamar is pressured by the Gink and scrambles left and tosses one back to the right where Holland dives in front of the receiver for a pick.

150 left and we run 3 running plays gaining 7 yards while burning Ravens 3 timeouts.

We punt to their 36. 120 to go no time outs. Lamar gets sacked for a loss of 8. short pass for 7 yards makes it 3rd and 11, Lamar scrambles for 9, clock is ticking. 4th and 2 he throws a quick pass to the back who is met hard by Riley behind the line.

I piss myself jumping up and down. Wife points her finger at me and calls me a little school boy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom