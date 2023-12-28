What Are Your Football Instincts Saying To You About This Weekend? DOOM ON or DOOM OFF?

McMikey Mike
I don’t remember tua being under a shitload of pressure against the pokesI'm in the "we'll see what we have" camp. I believe the team has the talent to win the game, even with the injuries, but will they? I believe our defense can mitigate Jackson enough to keep them under 24 points, can we score 24? The Shitbirds' DC seems to be a guy that can make great adjustments...can McD counter?
Most crucially IMO, the Ravens play bully-ball and are extremely physical/violent on both sides of the ball. If we can't match or render that ineffective, we're screwed. Tua's thumb being the biggest concern there. He was under a shitload of pressure against Dallas...we need to stave that some in this one, or we have no chance IMO...heavy dose of solid running would certainly help.
If you don't feel great as a Fins fan with them sitting at 11-4 playing for the 1st seed on Sunday... Just give up man, sports aren't for you...
My football instincts are telling me not to have expectations. It all rides on and rests with coach McDaniel putting together a game plan that is going to keep the Ravens from getting comfortable. If we are too predictable, they will blow up the stuff this team likes to do. We've seen it before, both last season and this one, where teams take away pieces of the field and force Tua into situations where he will try and force plays to happen. We have to have answers for those situations when elite defenses clog where we intend to do business.
I don't really see the Ravens as being a high octane offense. They get it done pretty often, but I don't sense that this is a team that is going to pile 40+ on the Dolphins the way that Buffalo did. This team needs to focus on keeping the chains moving and they will hang with the Ravens. Don't turn the ball over, and there's a good chance the Ravens will be the ones to make the mistake(s) that will allow Miami to take a W on the road.