Ive been really been impressed with Brandon Jones, he's seems to be in the right spots and is a hitter, glad to see 98 making a few plays here and there, 23 is a work in process, im glad he's getting to watch and learn after his baptism by fire. Stowbridge finally active which is encouraging, and my favorite Benito Jones is getting a few snaps..Overall very encouraging, wondering what you X and O guys see