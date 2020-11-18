What can I do as a college freshman to put myself in a good spot down the line

I'm a college freshman at the University of Indiana in their finance program, and beyond keeping my grades up I can't help but feel like im not using all 168 hours in a week to my advantage. My schoolwork takes up like 30 hrs/week and im partying/hanging out with friends for another 15-20hrs, but I totally have space in my schedule to learn a skill/hunt for an internship. What do you wish you did your freshman year of college? What regrets do you have from your time in college?