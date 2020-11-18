What can I do as a college freshman to put myself in a good spot down the line

B

beau767

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2020
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Age
30
Location
america samoa
I'm a college freshman at the University of Indiana in their finance program, and beyond keeping my grades up I can't help but feel like im not using all 168 hours in a week to my advantage. My schoolwork takes up like 30 hrs/week and im partying/hanging out with friends for another 15-20hrs, but I totally have space in my schedule to learn a skill/hunt for an internship. What do you wish you did your freshman year of college? What regrets do you have from your time in college?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom