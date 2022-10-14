What can I expect to pay at the stadium ?

HollowBeast said: We will be in a Miami to attend the Texans game. It’s a long ways from South Dakota and will be our first Game .

can anyone share hat we should expect to pay for food and drinks?

on SirusXm Nfl I heard a fan say at a game in Cleveland hot dogs and beers were over. $200.00

My son just went to the Bills game and he and his girlfriend spent about $100. Just depends on how much you drink. I will tell you this, he got burnt to a crisp. Bring sunscreen or put it on before. If you sit on the visitors side it’s brutal. Have fun! Go phins!