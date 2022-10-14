What can I expect to pay at the stadium ?

HollowBeast
We will be in a Miami to attend the Texans game. It’s a long ways from South Dakota and will be our first Game .
can anyone share hat we should expect to pay for food and drinks?
on SirusXm Nfl I heard a fan say at a game in Cleveland hot dogs and beers were over. $200.00
thank you.
