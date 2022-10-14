 What can I expect to pay at the stadium ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What can I expect to pay at the stadium ?

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
317
Reaction score
587
Location
Black Hills
We will be in a Miami to attend the Texans game. It’s a long ways from South Dakota and will be our first Game .
can anyone share hat we should expect to pay for food and drinks?
on SirusXm Nfl I heard a fan say at a game in Cleveland hot dogs and beers were over. $200.00
thank you.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,980
Reaction score
24,044
Location
West Palm Beach
Good luck everything’s overpriced at the stadium. I bought me and my son a couple gyros and it cost me almost $50
 
T

Tarheelphin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
86
Reaction score
106
Age
29
Location
Miami
HollowBeast said:
We will be in a Miami to attend the Texans game. It’s a long ways from South Dakota and will be our first Game .
can anyone share hat we should expect to pay for food and drinks?
on SirusXm Nfl I heard a fan say at a game in Cleveland hot dogs and beers were over. $200.00
thank you.
Click to expand...
My son just went to the Bills game and he and his girlfriend spent about $100. Just depends on how much you drink. I will tell you this, he got burnt to a crisp. Bring sunscreen or put it on before. If you sit on the visitors side it’s brutal. Have fun! Go phins!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom