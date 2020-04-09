What can Miami recover from faster?

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
335
Reaction score
317
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Ok, you want a Burrow vs Tua or any qb debate? A qb can get injured or suck. It took us 7-8 years to move on from Tannehill, without a plan or someone in place.
So let's simplify this, we draft Burrow in a trade up of valuable assets or we stay at 5 and get a qb. Burrow sucks, Tua is hurt, or Love and Herbert suck. To me the answer is simple (assuming we can know in year 1/2). Miami can recover, pivot and get another qb if pick #5 fails, and even get away with a bridge qb, because their team would have been built with many draft selections over the next two years and free agent signings.

Let me get into this further, let's just say Burrow and Tua (or pick 5) are equal or just below or above each other. The trajectory of the team is much sharper because picks were managed and saved. Now all of this is moot if Miami moves up and down the draft, this year and next. Miami could take their ball home and trade their lower first round picks for someone in the top 10, just because they can. However, the real debate surrounding Love, Herbert and Tua is how long and how nimble we are to recover vs drafting Burrow and having to recover.

Such a great debate!
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
335
Reaction score
317
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
What was the question exactly?
Click to expand...
what can we recover from faster, assuming any qb we select sucks or is hurt - trading up for Burrow or staying at 5.
this is the 800 lb gorilla in the room. Unless we draft a tackle at 5, the chance of qb being a bust is very likely, esp at 1. so how do we recover and can we?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,445
Reaction score
2,706
If we don’t give up two years of draft picks we can recover if we swing and miss on five but hit on some others we’ll be fine. We can always grab a fa qb down the road if we build a competitive team or try again next year. We don’t necessarily need another 13 but a above average qb. There can be no excuses if we don’t get that guy by next year
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
335
Reaction score
317
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
artdnj said:
If we don’t give up two years of draft picks we can recover if we swing and miss on five but hit on some others we’ll be fine. We can always grab a fa qb down the road if we build a competitive team or try again next year. We don’t necessarily need another 13 but a above average qb. There can be no excuses if we don’t get that guy by next year
Click to expand...
love your post. finally someone who gets it. imagine grabbing a RB and two tackles this year in round 1 and 2? Hell, Ryan Fitzpatrick could actually win more than 6 games for once
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,174
Reaction score
10,488
Location
Montreal
I think its time for the Fins to stop wondering about how to recover and start focusing on how to get great players... Clearly, the safe way has had them recovering for 25+ years anyway so whats the worst that could happen from taking risks?
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
335
Reaction score
317
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
NBP81 said:
I think its time for the Fins to stop wondering about how to recover and start focusing on how to get great players... Clearly, the safe way has had them recovering for 25+ years anyway so whats the worst that could happen from taking risks?
Click to expand...
I hear you. Great point. it's just this team just isn't a Joe Burrow away. They have a ton of holes. They have no tackles, no RB, no TE, not a true sack-specialized DE, no safeties and someone here (won't name names) wants to trade Howard and leave another hole there too
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,174
Reaction score
10,488
Location
Montreal
OmegaPhinsFan said:
I hear you. Great point. it's just this team just isn't Joe Burrow away. They have a ton of holes. They have no tackles, no RB, no TE, not a true sack-specialized DE, no safeties and someone here (won't name names) wants to trade Howard and leave another hole there too
Click to expand...
I know not every one sees it that way, but there's no point in plugging holes if you have no one to steer the ship to destination... Sure you'll float and survive but you'll die of hunger eventually... Alls Im saying is, I havent eaten in a long ****ing while and Im ****ing hungry.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,832
Reaction score
1,192
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Regardless of who you take, your franchise is set back min 3 years if you miss and possibly more (see Tannehill), I don't care how many other 1st round picks you have.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,447
Reaction score
5,464
Location
Marco Island
NBP81 said:
I know not every one sees it that way, but there's no point in plugging holes if you have no one to steer the ship to destination... Sure you'll float and survive but you'll die of hunger eventually... Alls Im saying is, I havent eaten in a long ****ing while and Im ****ing hungry.
Click to expand...
Exactly.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,447
Reaction score
5,464
Location
Marco Island
To me, you make a move for whomever Grier and Flores feel is the apex franchise QB in this draft and you damn the torpedoes. If that means it costs you some toys or gives you more, I'm behind whatever their decision is. We can all have our opinion but at the end of the day, our seat doesn't have a wheel or pedals in front of it. Enjoy the ride.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,106
Reaction score
3,554
I think GM's are aware of that, but look at it a little differently. With the information they have, the tape, interviews, combine etc., Burrow has to be considered the clear-cut #1 quarterback from this class. He's really the only one without question marks, unless you are hung up on starting for one year, or lack of great arm talent. He has it all IMO, anticipation, great touch, athletic ability, leadership, decision making.

Winning big is rare in the NFL. If you have the ammunition, you try to get the top quarterback and you don't worry about setbacks. If Miami fails to get Burrow, which is the most likely scenario IMO, then you pivot and look at the next best option. With the new information coming out about Tua having broken his wrist, those injuries are just piling up for him. Herbert has to be quarterback #2, but he comes at the cost of missing out on an elite, top 5 player (Brown, Simmons, Okudah). Is the team better off taking an elite guy and a quarterback later? How far is the drop off from Herbert to Fromm, Hurts, Love and Eason? I think those are the questions teams like Miami are trying to answer.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,447
Reaction score
5,464
Location
Marco Island
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think GM's are aware of that, but look at it a little differently. With the information they have, the tape, interviews, combine etc., Burrow has to be considered the clear-cut #1 quarterback from this class. He's really the only one without question marks, unless you are hung up on starting for one year, or lack of great arm talent. He has it all IMO, anticipation, great touch, athletic ability, leadership, decision making.

Winning big is rare in the NFL. If you have the ammunition, you try to get the top quarterback and you don't worry about setbacks. If Miami fails to get Burrow, which is the most likely scenario IMO, then you pivot and look at the next best option. With the new information coming out about Tua having broken his wrist, those injuries are just piling up for him. Herbert has to be quarterback #2, but he comes at the cost of missing out on an elite, top 5 player (Brown, Simmons, Okudah). Is the team better off taking an elite guy and a quarterback later? How far is the drop off from Herbert to Fromm, Hurts, Love and Eason? I think those are the questions teams like Miami are trying to answer.
Click to expand...
Good post. Also, the lack of arm talent is like comparing rifle distances. He isn't noodle armed Jay Fielder. He can make any throw we need.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,498
Reaction score
696
I have always wanted to stay at 5 and not use picks to move up for 1 player, especially if that player has a health history.

To answer OP question: Do not invest more than 1 first round pick on a QB until the lines have been fixed. If we pick Tua and he gets hurt again, we only loose 1 draft pick. We built the rest of the team this year and invest heavily on another QB in 2021.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom