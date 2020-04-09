What can Miami recover from faster?

Ok, you want a Burrow vs Tua or any qb debate? A qb can get injured or suck. It took us 7-8 years to move on from Tannehill, without a plan or someone in place.

So let's simplify this, we draft Burrow in a trade up of valuable assets or we stay at 5 and get a qb. Burrow sucks, Tua is hurt, or Love and Herbert suck. To me the answer is simple (assuming we can know in year 1/2). Miami can recover, pivot and get another qb if pick #5 fails, and even get away with a bridge qb, because their team would have been built with many draft selections over the next two years and free agent signings.



Let me get into this further, let's just say Burrow and Tua (or pick 5) are equal or just below or above each other. The trajectory of the team is much sharper because picks were managed and saved. Now all of this is moot if Miami moves up and down the draft, this year and next. Miami could take their ball home and trade their lower first round picks for someone in the top 10, just because they can. However, the real debate surrounding Love, Herbert and Tua is how long and how nimble we are to recover vs drafting Burrow and having to recover.



Such a great debate!