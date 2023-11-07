 What can we do better and what are some reasons for hope? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What can we do better and what are some reasons for hope?

Ok first of all let’s start with the following FACT……winning on the road against top teams is a VERY hard job to do. There are lots of good teams being defeated on the road when playing good teams. We have lost our three games against really good teams and on the road.

What can we do better?

1. Practice a thousand times the C snap, on the rain, under the sun, with a wet ball, with no light. I don’t care what it takes but it is inexcusable and we lead the league by a wide margin on QB fumbles and almost all of them are on those ugly snaps. I don’t know if it is Tuas fault or the C fault but I saw both Eichenberg and Williams fail, so either both of them aren’t getting the job done or Tua has an issue with it. Correct it ASAP.
2. No excuses with so many penalties caused by undisciplined linemen. To win against the best we need to play a very sound disciplined game. We can’t give easy yards or have drives killed by flags. It’s time for our coach to get a little rude with players and demand them to be concentrated.
3. Need Waddle and other weapons to get better. So far it’s been Hill show, with little help by others. We need more weapons to keep Ds on check.

Reasons for hope

1. Defense is improving a lot

2. Our coach has created a way to be the number one offense and have a very good running game with below average talent at OL. Don’t fool yourself thinking otherwise. It’s clear that when Tua needs more time it is not there.

3. Achane return should give a big boost to the offense. Waddle is not playing to his potential, maybe he is injured or something else is happening, but it was clear how good we can be with Hill and Achane playing at the same time.

4. The AFC is so brutal that only the Jaguars and the Chiefs have a favorable schedule. The AFC north is on fire, and if we keep improving our defense we have a chance.
 
Achane back will be a huge boost to the offense. That much is clear. I'm with you, I think Waddle took a shot in the Panther game and I'm not sure he was feeling right. I think Hunt should be back and (it's a miracle) Armstead didn't get hurt. Cracraft should also be back. Maybe give him some more targets and have Waddle start to earn his a little more.

I'm probably in the minority, but I'm excited about healing up at this bye.
 
Establish the line of scrimmage on offense. Stay out of 3rd and long. We can fly past average teams. We can make up for lost yards and penalties and turnovers against average teams. Can't do that against the good defenses out there. Achane coming back will help, but it's a mindset/philosophy. Raheem, Achane, and Wilson need to set the tone. The rest will follow.
 
