What can we expect from the Bills today?

With KC locking up the #1 seed, the Bills can decide to rest their best players and lose to the Pats and get a rematch in the playoffs. Id think they would rather play the Pats in the playoffs than Miami so the control is in their hands.



Honestly I see us beating the Jets today and the Pats also winning. Last week was our playoff game and we blew it. Sadly, another year of us ALMOST getting in the playoffs.