What can we expect from the Bills today?

Billsfaninpeace what's up with your team today? Obviously, very emotional game. What's your prediction?
 
Yeah, so what? Their game is equally important as our game. Need to know if they are coming to play today. We can go back to hating them today around 4:15pm.
Yeah so consult with the biggest troll on the site… Good luck with that
 
With KC locking up the #1 seed, the Bills can decide to rest their best players and lose to the Pats and get a rematch in the playoffs. Id think they would rather play the Pats in the playoffs than Miami so the control is in their hands.

Honestly I see us beating the Jets today and the Pats also winning. Last week was our playoff game and we blew it. Sadly, another year of us ALMOST getting in the playoffs.
 
The Bills could rest their starters AND still beat the snot out of the Pats. They would have to actively throw the game to lose today.
 
I expect them to crush the Pats as that would prevent them from having to play in KC later. The Dolphins game is the worrying one.
 
No Flipping way that team lets their Brother in the Hospital down today. They are about to bitch slap Bellies boys 😂
 
