What can you learn from Adam Gase

From nfl.com
As Antonio Pierce's on-the-job training as Raiders interim head coach continues, he's tapping into the experience of several men who have been there before.
Sources say former NFL head coaches Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis and Adam Gase were all at Raiders headquarters this past week, sitting in on meetings and providing input on all aspects of the football operation amid preparations for the Raiders' home game Sunday against the Vikings.
Coughlin, yep you can learn from him.
Lewis, yep you can learn from him.
But what the Flip do you hope from Adam Gase, other than how not to do it?
