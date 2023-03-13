What changes did Miami make to Ramsey's contract?

I think they guaranteed 23 and 24 not 2025.they fully guaranteed his contract from what i heard
Why do you suggest Ramsey be moved to safety? He plays cornerback, he has always played cornerback and we have a very big need at cornerback. Yes, he could be very successful as a safety, but unless I hear otherwise, I assume that he will play cornerback.I envision Ramsey becoming one of the best safeties in football once he slows down a bit. His game will translate like Charles Woodson just fine.
Why do you suggest Ramsey be moved to safety? He plays cornerback, he has always played cornerback and we have a very big need at cornerback. Yes, he could be very successful as a safety, but unless I hear otherwise, I assume that he will play cornerback.