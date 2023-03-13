What changes did Miami make to Ramsey's contract?

Michael Scott said: I envision Ramsey becoming one of the best safeties in football once he slows down a bit. His game will translate like Charles Woodson just fine. Click to expand...

Why do you suggest Ramsey be moved to safety? He plays cornerback, he has always played cornerback and we have a very big need at cornerback. Yes, he could be very successful as a safety, but unless I hear otherwise, I assume that he will play cornerback.