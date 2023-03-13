 What changes did Miami make to Ramsey's contract? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What changes did Miami make to Ramsey's contract?

jimthefin

I heard that they changed some of his cash to guarantees in the next two seasons, any idea what that does to his Cap number?
 
Michael Scott said:
I envision Ramsey becoming one of the best safeties in football once he slows down a bit. His game will translate like Charles Woodson just fine.
Why do you suggest Ramsey be moved to safety? He plays cornerback, he has always played cornerback and we have a very big need at cornerback. Yes, he could be very successful as a safety, but unless I hear otherwise, I assume that he will play cornerback.
 
spiketex said:
Why do you suggest Ramsey be moved to safety? He plays cornerback, he has always played cornerback and we have a very big need at cornerback. Yes, he could be very successful as a safety, but unless I hear otherwise, I assume that he will play cornerback.
“Once his game slows down” — I meant into his 30s when he loses some of the speed required to remain a top tier corner.
 
