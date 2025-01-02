 What ChapGPT thinks of Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What ChapGPT thinks of Miami

Finsational

Finsational

Purgatory Dolphin Supporter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
1,790
Reaction score
5,469
Location
Kernersville, NC
Doesn't quite roll of the tongue. Majority will try to read this in the same harmony of our fight song.

(Verse 1)
Oh, we’re the Dolphins, and we’re always in last,
We try our best, but we just can’t make it past,
Our passes are weak, our defense is slow,
It’s hard to watch, but we’ll still put on a show!

(Chorus)
Miami Dolphins, we’re stuck on the ground,
We fumble the ball, and we can’t make a sound,
We’ll never win, but we’ll keep on trying,
We’ll keep on playing, even if we’re crying!

(Verse 2)
We’ve got no speed, and we’re out of sync,
Our plays are confusing, and we can’t even think,
The other teams laugh, but we still hold tight,
Maybe next season, we’ll finally get it right!

(Chorus)
Miami Dolphins, we’re stuck in a streak,
We never make progress, it’s all looking bleak,
But still, we cheer, even when it’s rough,
We’ll keep on fighting, though it’s really tough!

(Outro)
So here’s to the Dolphins, the team that won’t win,
We’ll lose every game, but we’ll try again,
We’ll keep on hoping, though it seems like a crime,
Maybe next year... just not this time!
 
Schitts Creek No GIF by CBC
 
Artificial intelligence doesn't he work for the CIA ? 😁 I had a friend named Art he fell asleep driving a cement truck and filled the bed of a pick up truck with cement and it turned the pickup into a outdoor bed.
 
Last edited:
Gsmack_42 said:
Artificial intelligence for your phone I think.
Click to expand...
It was funnier before he corrected the title quickly from "ChapGPT".

Me I would have been asking Gemini, Siri or even my labradors "How do you spell ChatGPT?"
 
lurking said:
Then what the hell does this mean?
“Majority will try to read this in the same harmony of our fight song.”
When that’s exactly what you asked to do
Click to expand...
I'm just saying you will try but it doesn't work, it is too fragmented.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom