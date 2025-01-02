What ChapGPT thinks of Miami

Doesn't quite roll of the tongue. Majority will try to read this in the same harmony of our fight song.



(Verse 1)

Oh, we’re the Dolphins, and we’re always in last,

We try our best, but we just can’t make it past,

Our passes are weak, our defense is slow,

It’s hard to watch, but we’ll still put on a show!



(Chorus)

Miami Dolphins, we’re stuck on the ground,

We fumble the ball, and we can’t make a sound,

We’ll never win, but we’ll keep on trying,

We’ll keep on playing, even if we’re crying!



(Verse 2)

We’ve got no speed, and we’re out of sync,

Our plays are confusing, and we can’t even think,

The other teams laugh, but we still hold tight,

Maybe next season, we’ll finally get it right!



(Chorus)

Miami Dolphins, we’re stuck in a streak,

We never make progress, it’s all looking bleak,

But still, we cheer, even when it’s rough,

We’ll keep on fighting, though it’s really tough!



(Outro)

So here’s to the Dolphins, the team that won’t win,

We’ll lose every game, but we’ll try again,

We’ll keep on hoping, though it seems like a crime,

Maybe next year... just not this time!